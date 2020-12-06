Rallying in Georgia, Trump's focus on self

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday night in Valdosta, Ga., where he had more to say about his own election grievances than the two U.S. Senate runoffs that are a month away. More photos at arkansasonline.com/126trumprally. (AP/Ben Gray)

VALDOSTA, Georgia -- President Donald Trump pressed his grievances over losing the election at a Saturday night rally in Georgia, more so than trying to help two Republican Senate candidates whose fate will decide the balance of power in Washington once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

Trump rallied thousands of largely maskless supporters in Valdosta, not long after he was rebuffed by Georgia's Republican governor in his call for a special legislative session to give him the state's electoral votes despite Biden winning the majority of the vote.

The latest attempt to subvert the presidential election results overshadowed his stated purpose -- boosting Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority. Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking majority vote.

Party officials had hoped the president would dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in the Jan. 5 election, when Perdue and Loeffler try to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Trump did echo Republican rhetoric that the races amounted to "the most important congressional runoff, probably in American history."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkrU8NEYksM]

But after Air Force One landed, it quickly became apparent that Trump's aim was to air his own complaints and stoke doubts about the conduct of last month's vote, rather than boost his party.

"I want to stay on presidential," Trumps said minutes into his speech. "But I got to get to these two." He praised the GOP lawmakers, Perdue for his support for military spending and Loeffler for pushing for early coronavirus relief spending. But he quickly pivoted back to his own defeat.

Trump pulled out a piece of paper and read a list of his electoral achievements, including falsely asserting he won Georgia and the White House. Biden carried the state by 12,670 votes and won a record 81 million votes nationally. Trump continued to reiterate his claims of fraud, despite his own administration assessing the election to have been conducted without any major issues.

Chants of "Fight for Trump" drowned out the two senators as they briefly spoke to the crowd.

Hours before the event, Trump asked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a phone call to order the legislative session; the governor refused, according to a senior government official in Georgia with knowledge of the call who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. A person close to the White House who was briefed on the matter verified that account of the call.

Kemp, in a tweet, said Trump also asked him to order an audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in his state, a step Kemp is not empowered to take because he has no authority to interfere in the electoral process on Trump's behalf.

Trump, though, vented his frustrations with Kemp on Twitter and at the rally.

"Your people are refusing to do what you ask," he complained in a tweet, as if speaking with Kemp. "What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do."

At the rally, he took aim at Kemp once again, saying he could assure him victory "if he knew what the hell he was doing."

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said that if Trump invoked his federal authority in his conversation with Kemp, or made the call from the Oval Office, he could have violated criminal provisions of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from political activity in their official roles.

Though the civil penalties of the Hatch Act do not apply to the president, the criminal provisions do, she noted.

Even if Trump did not commit a crime, Clark added, his actions threaten to disenfranchise voters in Georgia who participated in the election.

"Such a move would undermine public confidence in our constitutional system and do damage to future elections," she said.

REPUBLICANS WORRY

Trump's personal contact with the governor demonstrated he is intent on amplifying his conspiratorial and debunked theories of electoral fraud even as Georgia Republicans want him to turn his focus to the Jan. 5 runoff election and encourage their supporters to get out and vote.

They're worried that Trump is stoking so much suspicion about Georgia elections that voters will think the system is rigged and decide to sit out the two races.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/126trumprally/]

In his tweet, Kemp said: "As I told the President this morning, I've publicly called for a signature audit three times (11/20, 11/24, 12/3) to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia."

While the governor does not have the authority to order a signature audit, an audit was initiated by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and it triggered a full hand recount that confirmed Biden's victory in Georgia. The race has been certified for Biden and affirmed by the state's Republican election officials as a fairly conducted and counted vote, with none of the systemic errors Trump alleges.

But after two pro-Trump lawyers last week questioned whether voting again is even worth it -- in echoes of the president's accusations of widespread voter fraud -- even Vice President Mike Pence betrayed concerns that the Republican coalition could crack under the force of Trump's grievances.

"I know we've all got our doubts about the last election, and I hear some of you saying, 'Just don't vote,'" Pence said Friday while campaigning with Perdue in Savannah. "If you don't vote, they win."

Few Republicans in Washington or Georgia believe wide sectors of the electorate in this newfound battleground would opt out of voting because of Trump's claims or his denigration of the Georgia governor and secretary of state for certifying Biden's victory in the state.

First lady Melania Trump made a rare political appearance to introduce the president, and encouraged Georgians to get out to vote.

"We must keep our seats in the Senate," she said. "It's more important than ever that you exercise your rights as a citizen and vote."

The risk for the GOP is that it wouldn't take much of a drop-off to matter if the runoffs are as close as the presidential contest, with Biden winning Georgia by fewer than 13,000 votes out of 5 million cast. There's enough noise to explain why Pence felt the need to confront the matter head-on after two Trump loyalists floated the idea of the president's supporters bailing on Perdue and Loeffler.

Trump's claims have resonated with voters such as Barry Mann, a 61-year-old business owner who went to hear Pence in Savannah. Mann hasn't decided whether he'll vote for his senators a second time.

"I think there's some issues with our election and more investigation needs to be done," Mann said, adding that he doesn't think Perdue and Loeffler have done enough to support Trump's efforts to overturn the results. "I want to see what happens between now and January," Mann said.

Sharon Tanner, a school bus driver, traveled with her family from Moultrie, Ga., to attend the rally. When asked who was going to be inaugurated as president Jan. 20, Tanner said she believed it would be Trump, not Biden.

"God's going to open their mouths and let the truth come out," she said.

OBAMA TAKES TURN

Speaking at a virtual get-out-the-vote event with Ossoff and Warnock, former President Barack Obama told Democrats on Friday that many of his first term's signature accomplishments came about because he had a Democratic Senate. Even then, he admitted, it was a struggle to pass legislation "because of the way the U.S. Senate was set up."

"The Senate is a place where, even with a big majority, it's tough to get legislation through," Obama said. "And if you don't have a majority, if the Senate is controlled by Republicans who are interested in obstruction and gridlock rather than progress and helping people, they can block everything."

Later, he added, "Once [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell was controlling that gavel and controlling the agenda in the Senate, we saw a lot of progress stop."

Obama also knocked Republican lawmakers for politicizing measures that could be taken to bring the coronavirus under control, and referred to accusations of unethical financial trades both Perdue and Loeffler have faced.

"When you've got a bunch of senators who are downplaying a pandemic ... and then as they're downplaying it, as they're ignoring the science and epidemiologists, suggesting that this is some partisan issue instead of something that Americans should rally around, at the same time, behind closed doors, they're calling their brokers, that's not public service," Obama said. "That alone should motivate Georgians to say we want somebody in there who's working for us."

The event also featured former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose work over the past two years organizing and mobilizing new voters, especially Black voters, is being credited for helping flip the state for the Democrats.

BIG SPENDING

The Georgia Senate runoffs don't take place until Jan. 5. But there are already some clear winners.

At the state's most influential television station, Atlanta's WSB, an ad that cost candidates $8,000 in July now goes for about $18,000. In the smaller market of Savannah, ad rates have soared nearly 20-fold.

With control of the Senate, and the scope of Biden's agenda in the balance, the millions in political spending verges on something close to an unlimited budget.

The contest will test the limits of how far money can go in a political climate in which both sides are entrenched and few voters seem open to changing their minds.

Also at stake is whether Georgia, long a Republican stronghold, may be on the road to swing-state status, particularly after Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Partisans on both sides are spending big to find out.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Ben Nadler, Zeke Miller, Bill Barrow, Russ Bynum and Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press; and by Cleve R. Wootson Jr., David Weigel, Amy B Wang, Amy Gardner, Colby Itkowitz and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Georgia for a rally for U.S. Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shows off voter registration postcards that were sent to his deceased son as he makes remarks during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Duane Schwingel walks aroundbefore the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Purdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Georgia for a rally for U.S. Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes the stage before Vice President Mike Pence during a Defend the Majority Rally, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield looks on after a meeting on COVID-19 at the CDC Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)