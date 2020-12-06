Saturday's Transactions

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Activated DL Leki Fotu from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Promoted TE Seth DeValve to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted RB D.J. Foster to the active roster as a covid-19 replacement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Activated RB Mark Ingram, DE Calais Campbell and DE Jihad Ward from the reserve/covid-19 list to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Placed CB Tony Brown on injured reserve. Elevated WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVLAND BROWNS -- Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated S Tedric Thompson from the exempt list.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Activated FB/TE Andrew Beck from injured reserve. Promoted LB Josh Watson, TE Troy Fumagalli and S Alijah Holder to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Released WR Marvin Hall and TE Issac Nauta. Activated CB Darryl Roberts from injured reserve and designated for return. Promoted DT Frank Herron to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted S Bobby Price form the practice squad to the active/inactive list pursuant to the standard elevation addendum.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Placed C Corey Linsley on injured reserve. Promoted G Ben Braden and TE Dominique Dafney to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Activated RB David Johnson from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Placed TE Noah Togiai on injured reserve. Elevated P Ryan Allen and C Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- Promoted DB Chris Lammons and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Dorian O'Daniel on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS -- Activated OLB Ogbonnia Okarankwa from injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Activated RB Myles Gasking from injured reserve. Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster as a covid-19 replacement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Promoted TE Brandon Dillon and DE Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad. Announced RB Alexander Mattison downgraded to out for today's game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Activated TE Dalton Keen from injured reserve. Signed WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Elevated TE/DL Rashod Berry from the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah Ford.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -- Activated DT Sheldon Rankins from the injured reserve list.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Promoted DE Niko Lalos and QB Clayton Thorson from the practice squad. Signed QB Alex Tanney to the practice squad. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on the injured reserve/covid-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS -- Released WR Chris Hogan from the injured reserve list. Promoted DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster. Placed G Alex Lewis on reserve/NFI list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Promoted RB Jordan Howard and DT Raquan Williams to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Activated DL Stephon Tuitt from the reserve/covid-19 list. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Announced T Cedric Ogbuehi as questionable for Sunday's game. Placed CB Tre Flowers on injured reserve. Promoted OT Chad Wheeler. Placed DT Bryan Mone on the reserve/covid-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Promoted OLB Tuzar Skipper and OL Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad. Announced T Isaiah Wilson suspended for violating club policies.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

RAPID CITY RUSH -- Released D Tanner Salsberry and Collin Saccoman and F Gary Haden.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN -- Signed Gs Sean Bonar and Eamon McAdam and D Chris Lijdsman to traninig camp agreements. Announced G Kyle Keyser and F Matt Filipe were assigned from Boston.

UTAH GRIZZLIES -- Announced Fs Jack Jenkins, Denis Smirnov and Michael Mc Nicholas were added to training camp.

WHEELING NAILERS -- Signed G Hayden Hawkey and F Ben Freeman to training camp agreements.