State reports 40 covid-19 deaths on third day of record-high active cases

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported 40 additional deaths due to covid-19. The tally of active cases in the state rose by 143, to a record 18,750.

Of the newly reported deaths, 35 were classified as confirmed and five as probable, according to the Health Department. It was the second-highest daily count of total deaths and total confirmed deaths since the pandemic began; the Health Department reported 42 total deaths and 38 confirmed deaths on Nov. 16.

"With 40 additional deaths, we continue to see the devastating results of not following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Department of Health recommendations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Please do your part to contribute to a healthy Arkansas."

The Health Department's tally of active coronavirus cases notched a new record high for the third day in a row. The number of active cases has been above 18,000 since Friday.

The department on Sunday reported 1,542 new cases of covid-19, breaking a four-day stretch of more than 2,200 new cases added daily. While Sunday's new-case count was down compared to Saturday, when 2,245 new cases were reported, it is higher than the previous Sunday, when 1,221 new cases were added.

The death toll in the state from the coronavirus increased to 2,660.

The state's count of patients hospitalized because of the virus rose by 20, to 1,076, the second-highest number since the pandemic began. The number of patients on a ventilator rose by one, to 179.

Pulaski County led the state in terms of new cases, with 155, followed by Washington County with 130.

A cumulative total of 170,924 infections have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. The number of people considered recovered has reached 149,490, and was expected to top 150,000 on Monday.

