Three's company

Bryant wide receiver Hayden Schrader celebrates with fans after the Hornets’ victory over North Little Rock on Saturday in the Class 7A championship game. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1206nlrbryant/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Bryant secured its three-peat Saturday.

The Hornets won their third consecutive state championship with a 27-17 victory over North Little Rock in the Class 7A state championship game in front of 7,828 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Bryant (13-0) became the 10th school in state history to win three state titles in a row in the modern era, which began in 1968. The other schools are Barton (1986-89), Pine Bluff Dollarway (1988-90), Pine Bluff (1993-95), Greenwood (2005-07), Nashville (2005-07), Shiloh Christian (2008-10), El Dorado (2009-11), Junction City (2012-14) and Pulaski Academy (2014-17).

"It hadn't quite hit me, but it will," said senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter, who was part of all three championship teams. "It means a lot with all of the hard work we've put in. It's really a blessing to be in the community of Bryant."

The Hornets capped their second undefeated season in a row and have won 30 consecutive games, dating back to Oct. 26, 2018, when they lost at North Little Rock in the regular season.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/126nlrbryant/]

Bryant Coach Buck James is already entertaining the possibility of winning four state consecutive state championships. Pulaski Academy was the last school to achieve that feat in 2014-17.

"We've got a chance to be a four-peat," James said. "That gives these guys a chance to come back to do some great things. That leaves a legacy. That's what high school athletics should be about, to be the best they can.

"Those guys pulled together as a group and found a way to win 30 games in a row, win three state championships. My hat's off to those kids. That's a super job."

Senior running back Tanner Anderson earned MVP honors, rushing for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries for the Hornets.

Jamarien Bracey, also a senior, had 94 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries.

Ledbetter finished 11-of-16 passing for 127 yards and no interceptions. He completed the season with 42 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions, with Saturday being the first time he did not throw for a touchdown.

North Little Rock (11-2) was led by senior running back Fredrick O'Donald, who rushed for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.

Senior quarterback Kareame Cotton was held to 7-of-19 passing for 84 yards and 2 interceptions, and he had 50 yards on 15 carries.

North Little Rock was making its fifth consecutive appearance in the state championship game, but the Charging Wildcats are 1-4 in the title games since 2016, winning it all in 2017.

The Charging Wildcats lost 58-21 to Bryant in the teams' regular-season meeting Oct. 30. Saturday's game was closer, but not enough for North Little Rock to dethrone the Hornets.

"Our players believed that they could come out here and do a great job," Coach J.R. Eldridge said. "Our players did compete. I felt like we had a good plan offensively, defensively and on special teams."

After a scoreless first quarter, Bryant took a 20-0 lead in the second quarter.

Bracey's 9-yard scoring run made it 7-0 with 7:21 left in the quarter. Anderson scored from 7 yards out with 3:47 remaining in the quarter. Then Bracey's 10-yard touchdown run, which was set up by sophomore defensive back Malachi Graham's 52-yard interception return, made it 20-0 with 2:03 left before halftime.

North Little Rock pulled within 20-7 with eight seconds left on O'Donald's 2-yard touchdown run.

O'Donald's 15-yard touchdown run at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter cut the Hornets' lead to 20-14, which was the score entering the fourth quarter.

The Charging Wildcats settled for a 22-yard field goal from senior Liam Selhorst with 9:27 remaining to trim the Hornets' advantage to 20-17.

Bryant cemented its third state title with Anderson's 25-yard touchdown, stretching the lead to 27-17 with 6:23 left.

Bryant's defense forced two turnovers and limited North Little Rock to 289 yards offensively. James credited the Hornets' defense for their performance.

"In the big games, they've played big," James said. "To hold those guys under 20 points is a phenomenal feat."

Bryant linebacker Koby Melton (40) and defensive lineman Garrett Bell (51) tackle North Little Rock quarterback Kareame Cotton for a loss during the third quarter of Bryant’s 27-17 victory. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)