OPINION | ROLAND ROBINSON: Trust in institutions is needed

The essay in last Sunday's paper by John Crisp reports that 77 percent of Trump supporters believe that the election was fraudulent, and 82 percent of Republicans don't believe that Biden legitimately won this election.

Since Trump's inauguration we've seen appointments to lead government agencies based on ideology and loyalty rather than qualification and experience. We have "protesters" marching the streets and into state capitols with assault-style and other semi-automatic weapons and plotting or advocating harm to elected officials.

We have a pandemic raging toward 270,000 fatalities and overheated disputes about whether we should be expected to wear a mask while Dr. Fauci and other professionals are threatened. It's reported that some 40 percent of people will refuse the vaccine.

At what point do we as a country sound the alarm that our democratic republic is in serious peril? Is it overly dramatic to think that the American experiment is reaching an expiration date? Are you one of those who think it can't happen here?

In order to survive and thrive, it is required that at least a small majority of us trust our institutions of government to have our best interests at heart. It's like the dollar: It only has value because we believe in a social agreement and have faith in the Treasury and Federal Reserve.

Without essential faith comes panic, a shaking of the foundation that we're witnessing in real time. I understand why some distrust government and vote for upheaval levels of change. Government is never perfect and our efforts to make improvements must be unceasing.

The answer, however, is not to undermine the integrity of our institutions. Without them there is no republic, and the path is cleared for authoritarian rule.

The tone and sentiment of the country is set at the top, and the message from there has long been problematic. When Ronald Reagan said that "government is the problem," he fanned the flames of resentment that burn to this day.

When Donald Trump undermines our intelligence agencies, castigates political opponents, calls the press the enemy of the people and falsely accuses election officials of massive fraud, he is shredding the fabric of civilized society.

When Tom Cotton, French Hill and the rest of our delegation stand silent, they are complicit to the destructive divisive propaganda shoveled from Trump and his enablers. While they wage war against fair and free elections and the pandemic rages, Cotton seeks to divert our attention with a column (Nov. 13) about phone data privacy and criminal investigations, and the House members write us another (Nov. 27) about duck hunting.

Both are good topics, but not current priorities when folks are losing their businesses, jobs, homes and health and when our front-line medical people are stressed to tears and despair.

Even with the election handwriting on the wall, our delegation fears the tweet from beyond the White House as Trump funnels begged-for contributions (allegedly to dispute the election) toward his future media enterprise and next presidential campaign. The stench from swimming in this toxic administration's swamp will not wash off.

Do I have any hope at all? I do. The vaccine is on the way, and I'm confident that the messaging from the White House will be for inclusiveness and unification. Here's hoping we'll give each other a chance and see ourselves as active, positive participants in this country we all call home.

Roland Robinson of Maumelle, a graduate of the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, is retired from the

Arkansas Insurance Department.