Pulaski County notebook

Two cities holding

holiday contests

Two Pulaski County cities are accepting entrants for holiday-themed home decoration contests to be judged before Christmas.

Maumelle residents can compete in the city's second "A Very Merry Maumelle" Holiday Display Competition, according to a Tweet from Maumelle's Twitter account.

Residents can nominate their home decorations at maumelle.org until Dec. 13 to compete in categories such as "Most Merry in Maumelle," "Mayor's Choice" and "People's Choice."

Awards will be given Dec. 17, and registrants must agree to allow Maumelle to share the photos of their homes.

Winners will get 2020 yard signs, bragging rights and extra goodies courtesy of Crye-Leike, according to Maumelle's social media.

Sherwood residents and business owners can also enter photos of their decorated properties for a chance to win up to $150, according to a Sherwood Facebook post.

Plaques will be given for first, second and third places for businesses, and homes can be entered for a $100 winner's prize and a $150 Mayor's Award with a plaque.

Entries are due Dec. 13 and decorations must be up the following week. Winners will be announced Dec. 21., according to the Facebook post.

9 deputies hired

at sheriff's office

The Pulaski County sheriff's office welcomed nine new deputies to its force during a Wednesday ceremony.

Colby Brewer, Russell Jackson, Ja'Rod Kirksey, Rakeem Leverett, Christopher Manning, James Monroe, Lance Parker, Franklin Settles and Janeka Watkins went through a 13-week Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy basic police training course.

The newly graduated deputies will enter 12 weeks of field training before they receive their job assignments, spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said.