OPINION | EDITORIAL: Yukon ho—old your horses

The world's longest international border is closed . . . still. That is, closed to most folks. Unless you've got an emergency or are a truck driver bringing supplies. Canada doesn't want you heading north.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a look at our country's covid-19 infection rates and politely shook his head. Here's more from the papers:

"Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until covid-19 is significantly more under control as a surge in cases around the world has prompted other world leaders to tighten travel restrictions. 'Until the virus is significantly under more control everywhere around the world, we are not going to be releasing the restrictions at the border,' he said."

Canada is a great place to visit. But now is not the time. Americans are still seeing infection rates soar. And when half the country refuses to wear masks or social distance, it's really not hard to see why Mr. Trudeau said no thanks.

The vaccines are coming, and maybe next year, assuming we finally get a handle on this deadly plague, Canada will once again be ready to welcome their fellow North Americans with open arms. Their tourism dollars depend on it.

When that day comes, folks in this country can have all the maple syrup and Tim Hortons they want. Until then, wear masks and social distance. Or Canada won't be the only country forbidding U.S. travelers.