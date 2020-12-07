'21 inauguration planned with coronavirus in mind

With Inauguration Day two months away on Jan. 20, 2021, construction crews work on the platforms where the president-elect will take the oath of office, at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- Public health guidance to avoid big parties in the age of coronavirus is about to collide with what is typically one of America's biggest celebrations of all: the swearing-in of a new president.

While lots of details are still to be worked out, this Jan. 20 is sure to be more subdued than prior inauguration days.

"I think you're going to see something that's closer to what the convention was like than a typical inauguration," President-elect Joe Biden said Friday, referring to the all-virtual event that marked his nomination last summer. "First and foremost, in my objective, is to keep America safe but still allow people to celebrate -- to celebrate and see one another celebrate."

For their convention, Democrats pulled together a made-for-TV mashup of homemade videos; speeches from classrooms and living rooms; and music played from afar, narrated by celebrity hosts.

Biden's swearing-in itself will not be virtual. But guests should be prepared to socially distance and wear a mask. Lawmakers are also considering requiring a covid-19 test for anyone on the platform near the president-elect, said Paige Waltz, a spokesperson for the joint congressional committee charged with overseeing the event.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

The VIP platform can hold 1,600 people. Lawmakers also generally distribute tickets for positions nearby. While no hard decisions have been made, the committee is looking at cutting the numbers on both accounts.

"My guess is there will still be a platform ceremony," Biden said. "But I don't know exactly how it's all going to work out. The key is keeping people safe. I can't do a super version of the president's announcement in the Rose Garden."

That was an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where hundreds of people crammed together, many without masks. It turned out to be a superspreader of the virus.

Biden's play-it-safe approach to the coronavirus during his campaign offers clues about what to expect in terms of inaugural modifications.

He said Friday that a "gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue" was unlikely, although a big reviewing stand is being constructed in front of the White House.

No decisions have been made on whether the official inaugural balls should go forward. Some advocacy groups already are going virtual with their galas, including the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights organization.

"Our goal is to democratize the inauguration party experience by holding a virtual event integrating our 3 million-plus members and supporters into the day's events and breaking the traditional bubble of a Washington insider experience," said Lucas Acosta, a spokesperson for the group.

The celebrity component of this year's celebration has yet to be determined, but one source close to the inauguration suggested looking for hints in the lineup of celebrities who campaigned for Biden, including Lady Gaga, John Legend and Jon Bon Jovi.

Work to build the inaugural platform at the Capitol and the White House reviewing stand began before the Nov. 3 election, as is traditional. New this year: Congressional planners have invited lawmakers to record video messages for the president-elect and vice president-elect that can be played on Jumbotrons before the swearing-in.

After the ceremony, the president and vice president have traditionally attended a luncheon in National Statuary Hall that includes speeches, gifts and toasts. This year's format and venue are up in the air. One congressional aide familiar with the planning said it's likely that food will be out altogether. Rather, the event would revolve around the speeches lawmakers make wishing the new administration well.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who heads the congressional inaugural committee, has been careful not to refute Trump's claims that he won the election. But Waltz said the congressional inaugural committee staff nonetheless is ready to work with Biden's Presidential Inaugural Committee.

As for Trump, it's unclear whether he'll show up for the inauguration. He recently told reporters: "I know the answer, but I just don't want to say it yet."

Biden, asked if Trump should attend, said it's important for the United States to show that competing party leaders can stand together, shake hands and move on. "It is totally his decision, and it's of no personal consequence to me. But I do think it is for the country," he told CNN.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandra Jaffe and Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press.

With Inauguration Day two months away on Jan. 20, 2021, construction crews work on the platforms where the president-elect will take the oath of office, at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)