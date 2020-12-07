3 deaths investigated after Little Rock house fire

Little Rock firefighters discovered two people dead and one in critical condition at the scene of a house fire early Saturday near the Sue Cowan Williams Library.

The man in critical condition was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday.

The crew arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the burning vacant house at 1718 S. Izard St. There was no gas or power to the building, said Capt. Doug Coffman with the Little Rock Fire Department.

The causes of death, and if they are related to the fire, have yet to be determined, Coffman said. The bodies have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory. Their names have not been released.

The fire did not reach the entire house and was put out quickly, Coffman said.