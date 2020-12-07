Belarus police detain 300 protesters Time running out on EU, U.K. trade talks Romanians electing new parliament China transfers moon rocks to orbiter

Demonstrators wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, at right one waves an old Belarusian national flag, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Protests in Belarus have continued for almost four months after President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in an election the opposition says was rigged. (AP Photo)

Belarus police detain 300 protesters

KYIV, Ukraine -- More than 300 people were detained Sunday in the Belarusian capital, where crowds took to the streets for the 18th consecutive weekend, demanding the ouster of the country's authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged.

Thousands of people took part in dozens of small rallies scattered all over Minsk -- a new tactic the opposition employed instead of one large gathering to make it harder for the security forces to target the protesters.

"We believe! We can! We will win!" the demonstrators chanted. Several people wore Santa Claus costumes and masks depicting President Alexander Lukashenko. "Give Belarusians a gift: go away," a banner they carried read.

Police in Minsk said they detained more than 300 people. The Viasna human-rights group released the names of 215 people detained in Minsk and other cities, where rallies also took place.

Mass protests have rocked Belarus, a former Soviet republic in eastern Europe, since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz9E6xUaifM]

Romanians electing new Parliament

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romanians voted Sunday in a legislative election that many hope will restore some stability in one of the poorest European Union nations after five years of political and social turmoil.

More than 18 million Romanians are registered to vote for a new national Parliament, but turnout was expected to be low because of voters' fears about becoming infected with the coronavirus.

According to most preelection polls, the center-right National Liberal Party is forecast to become the nominal winner of the election.

A victory for the National Liberal Party would make it the largest party in the country's 465-seat bicameral Parliament for the first time in its nearly three-decade history. Still, it would fall short of a governing majority. Analysts predict the party will seek to create a governing coalition with the progressive USR-Plus alliance.

Both campaigned on promises to depoliticize and fully overhaul Romania's civil service system, safeguard the independence of its judiciary, impose fiscal discipline and prop up the collapsing public health care and education systems.

But they appear to have somewhat divergent views on how best to get rid of the welfare state model and inefficient bureaucracy, blamed by both on decades of political supremacy in Romania of the left-leaning, populist Social Democrat Party, which has dominated Romania's politics since 1989.

China transfers moon rocks to orbiter

BEIJING -- A Chinese probe that landed on the moon transferred rocks to an orbiter Sunday in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the space agency announced.

The upper stage of the Change'e lander blasted off Friday from the lunar surface. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth.

The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the moon Sunday, state media reported, citing the China National Space Administration. A container with 4.4 pounds of rocks was transferred to the orbiter.

A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in China's northern grasslands in the Inner Mongolia region in mid-December. They will be the first fresh samples of the lunar surface obtained by scientists since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe in 1976.

Time running out on EU, U.K. trade talks

BRUSSELS -- European Union and British negotiators Sunday entered what is potentially the final attempt to strike a deal over future trade ties, even though "significant differences remain" on three essential points.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/127romaniavote/]

With less than four weeks remaining before the Jan. 1 cutoff day, the negotiators might have less than 48 hours to clinch a breakthrough because European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will assess today if there is any point in continuing.

While the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc's tariff-free single market and customs union through Dec. 31. Reaching a trade deal by then would ensure there are no tariffs and trade quotas on goods exported or imported by the two sides, although there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

The new negotiating session was authorized after a phone call between von der Leyen and Johnson on Saturday, where the two leaders noted that fundamental differences between the two sides remain over a "level playing field" on how future disputes are resolved and fishing rights for EU trawlers in U.K. waters.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports