A busy week with a road trip too!

I finally had a killing frost at my house on December 1.

It was pretty nippy all week, but my summer color is no more; just in time for holiday decorations to fill in the gap left behind. I pulled the spent plants

(and have more cleanup to do this week), and got the inside and outside of the house decorated,

with all the empty boxes back in the attic, along with shopping and wrapping all the presents for my sisters family in Texas before I left town Thursday morning to attend a baby shower in Texas.

I also had a zoom book club,

another zoom meeting, planned for some upcoming presentations and wrote columns. It was a whirlwind week, and I loved every minute of it.



It was cool in Texas, and they have had some light frosts, but they still have annuals and tropical plants blooming, so they have not had a killing frost yet. This week I need to get winter annuals and spring bulbs planted. I have had both for over a month but did not have time or empty beds to plant in. It is amazing how fast time flies, even when you aren't getting out much. I also need to finish shopping for my family.