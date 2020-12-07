Christmas lights on,warming virus's chill

The crowd gets a first look at the Pine Bluff Christmas tree, which was lit Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at a ceremony in the plaza at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. (Pine Bluff Commercial / Byron Tate )

On Sunday evening, it was a celebration of all things Christmasy: singing, prayers, giving thanks, angels, hot chocolate, goody bags for the kids, Santa Claus and red and green Kool-Aid pickles.

Yes, Christmas-colored pickles.

As holiday music blared from speakers on the Santa Run fire truck, a fire engine tricked out with lights and decorations that makes its way around to every neighborhood during the Christmas season, 200 to 300 people gathered at the plaza at Sixth Avenue and Main Street to await the annual lighting of the city's Christmas tree.

Despite the festive occasion, during which it appeared that all attendees were wearing masks, the covid-19 pandemic was not to be forgotten.

Mayor Shirley Washington said that in the past 24 to 36 hours, five people from southeast Arkansas had died from the coronavirus, four from Pine Bluff and one from Dumas. And one of the pastors who was scheduled to pray, the Rev. Clark Thomas from New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, was unavailable and said to be dealing with the loss of a relative who died from covid.

"So we have to do everything we can to stop the spread," Washington said, adding that people should not gather together during the holidays and shouldn't travel to avoid contracting the coronavirus, which is seeing record-setting surges across Arkansas and the nation.

"Christmas this year will be different," Washington said. "It's not what we wanted. That doesn't mean we can't find other ways to celebrate. There's still magic in the holidays."

Washington said 2020 had been challenging for Pine Bluff citizens and businesses, but that things would improve.

"There's joy in the fact that we are all still here," she said, "and that Pine Bluff is still moving forward. And there's hope that things will get better. Joy, hope, peace and love. That's what the holidays are all about."

After the mayor finished her opening remarks, numerous people took the stage to sing Christmas carols or to pray.

The Rev. Hazel Linton, pastor at St. Luke A.M.E. Church on Princeton Pike, said Christmas is a season of giving as she encouraged everyone to keep a loving spirit in their hearts.

There was Ashton Cheatham, a member of First Assembly of God Church in Pine Bluff, who sang "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and Jason Williams and Friends, who sang two Christmas numbers, one of which he wrote.

Milling around the crowd were eight "angels" from First Assembly of God Church, young women dressed in flowy all white outfits with fur scarves and hats. The group was part of a winning float in last year's Christmas parade and were asked to join in during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Out front just off Main Street, Santa Claus stood by his Santa Run fire truck as he posed for photos with children, while "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" played from speakers on the truck.

And on the Sixth Avenue side was a table set up by the police department from which they handed out hot chocolate, boxes of Christmas lights, face masks and Kool-Aid colored and flavored pickles, which Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior said was just a little something extra the police had made for the event.

After the entertainment had finished, Washington took the stage again to thank the many entities that made the evening possible: the police and fire departments, the city's Parks and Recreation Department, Go Forward Pine Bluff and Relyance Bank, to name a few.

And finally, the lights came on. The 20-foot tree, with a 3-foot star on top, lit up the plaza all by itself when the switch was flipped. With gloved hands on a chilly night, the crowd clapped and cheered.