District mulls learning-day move

North Little Rock School District officials will make a decision about the future of Virtual Learning Fridays after going over data that has been collected this semester from teachers, principals and parents.

Assistant Superintendent Keith McGee and virtual learning director Brouke Reynolds updated the school board members Thursday on how the Virtual Learning Friday concept has been received.

McGee said the purpose of Virtual Learning Fridays was to provide teachers and students with additional support, and develop and support digital learners throughout the district. The virtual learning option was implemented in October in an effort to give teachers a break from an increased workload created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual Learning Fridays are online-only days designed to allow teachers and students time to catch up without the stress of dealing with new lessons. The concept was recommended by the North Little Rock Reopening School Task Force and gives students the option of attending class online or in person on Fridays.

"Virtual Learning Friday is scheduled to tentatively end on Dec. 18, but that will be decided later on," McGee said.

Gregory Pilewski, the district's new superintendent, said officials are looking at expanding Virtual Learning Fridays through the month of January but that decision hasn't been finalized.

"I want to talk to our principals and the task force, but I want to get it done before Dec. 14," he said. "That leaves us next week to get feedback internally."

Reynolds said data showed that the majority of principals, teachers and students would like to continue Virtual Learning Fridays.

Principals indicated the day is beneficial for teachers, but not necessarily for students. Principals also expressed curriculum concerns over a four-day school week, but data showed that 67% of principals would like to continue Virtual Learning Fridays.

Teachers said the day gives them time to plan, grade and collaborate as well as give students time to catch up on missing assignments or to receive extra assistance.

"Some of the concerns they expressed was that students were not using their time effectively and that they are not able to teach new content," Reynolds said. "Some of the benefits is that teachers are not using personal time to grade and plan. It's also a big relief for those that teach virtual and face-to-face."

Reynolds said parental feedback showed that 67% felt it was beneficial for students. She said parents of secondary students appreciated the day more than parents of elementary students.

McGee told the School Board he hasn't heard any complaints about teachers needing support when it comes to teaching virtually.

Pilewski said if teachers are having problems, they need to reach out to their principal who will then reach out to the district if needed.

Brian Staggers, the district's information technology manager, said the technology support line created at the beginning of the semester has received 1,200 calls since the start of school.

School Board member Rochelle Redus asked Pilewski, because of the emphasis on virtual learning, what would happen on snow days. Pilewski said he is still looking into that, but mentioned school might proceed as normal by using the virtual programs that have been implemented.

"The beauty is that this allows us to continue instruction," Pilewski said. "I want to talk to our principals, and I will be sending something shortly about the decision.

"If it snows, it might be a normal work day, but that means we get out a little bit earlier at the end of the year."