DEAR HELOISE: Did you know that there are colleges that offer free classes to seniors, with credits, depending on available space and a few other requirements? There are night classes in most communities as well, for people of any age to attend, usually for a small fee.

I always wanted to study pottery, and night classes offered me a chance to learn. My wife decided to try a foreign language, and we both decided to take American Sign Language. Now that we have to wear a mask to class, learning sign language seemed like a good idea.

Besides being fun and keeping our brains sharp, these classes have opened our lives to new friends and new skills. It gets us out of the house and keeps us interested in life. When the pandemic is over, I hope more people will take advantage of night classes to enrich their lives and study the things that interest them.

Please tell your readers they're never too old to learn something new!

-- Travis and Linnie W., Wilmington, Del.

DEAR READERS: New uses for old claw-foot bathtubs:

• Paint a vibrant color and fill with dirt and flowering plants for a unique garden feature.

• Sink into the earth to the edge of the tub and fill with water and Koi fish.

• Fill with ice and use to keep drinks cool at parties and barbecues.

• Fill with dirt and plant a few flowers and figurines from a craft store for a fairy garden for children.

DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy your column, as well as your mother's when I was a young adult. I have a suggestion how to "kill two birds with one stone": hydrate and save water at the same time. We are all encouraged by our health professionals to (1) drink more water and (2) wash our hands often. I keep a glass by my kitchen sink as well as by my bathroom sink. When I am waiting for the water to get warm, I fill my glass with the cold water and take a drink! Thank you for your very informative column.

-- Mary Ann,

Rapid City, S.D.

DEAR HELOISE: A hint for those with septic systems. When rinsing dishes, pots, pans, etc. in the sink, I put a good quality paper towel over the drain. It catches the food particles, no matter how small, and will protect your pipes from getting a buildup, clogging and causing major problems. Those on a city sewer can also use this idea and save themselves major plumbing issues. Just throw away the paper towel.

-- Andie in Texas

