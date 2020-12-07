Hogs to play Southern on Wednesday

Southern University guard Jayden Saddler drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

— Arkansas has found a team to replace its postponed game against Tulsa.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Southern at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena. The game will air on SEC Network-Plus.

Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is 0-2 this season with losses to North Carolina Central (85-78) and Iowa (103-76).

The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time against the Jaguars. The programs last met in 2015, when Arkansas defeated Southern 86-68.

Arkansas' game time against Central Arkansas on Saturday has also been changed. The Razorbacks and Bears are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Walton Arena.