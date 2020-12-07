Sections
Hogs to play Southern on Wednesday

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 6:01 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Southern University guard Jayden Saddler drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has found a team to replace its postponed game against Tulsa.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Southern at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena. The game will air on SEC Network-Plus.

Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is 0-2 this season with losses to North Carolina Central (85-78) and Iowa (103-76).

The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time against the Jaguars. The programs last met in 2015, when Arkansas defeated Southern 86-68.

Arkansas' game time against Central Arkansas on Saturday has also been changed. The Razorbacks and Bears are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Walton Arena.

