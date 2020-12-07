Hogs to play Southern on Wednesday

Southern University guard Jayden Saddler drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has found a team to replace its postponed game against Tulsa.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Southern at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena. The game will air on SEC Network-Plus.
Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is 0-2 this season with losses to North Carolina Central (85-78) and Iowa (103-76).
The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time against the Jaguars. The programs last met in 2015, when Arkansas defeated Southern 86-68.
Arkansas' game time against Central Arkansas on Saturday has also been changed. The Razorbacks and Bears are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Walton Arena.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.