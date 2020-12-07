Happy birthday (Dec. 7): You've craved a better balance between doing what it takes to make a living and loving what you do. A professional shift will tip you in the direction that brings you deep satisfaction. Improvements in your routine lead to feeling better and stronger. A super-fun someone will spice up 2021.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Those who don't know what to think are better off than those who do. To fall back on the established facts isn't really thinking so much as enforcing previous thoughts. You'll push forward with curiosity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Power inequalities can have a deleterious effect on relationships, and this is why the socially astute will be extremely careful not to act on advantages and will downplay differences while striving toward egalitarianism.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll come across some brilliant salesmanship. Admire the skill, but don't let it hook you in. The worse the product, the more seductive the marketing will be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you are what you think about, are you the news or the chore? The sandwich, the hunger, the chef? You're on to something with this sense of being the puppet, the puppeteer and the cross-legged child watching the show from the floor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): By demanding too much of yourself and then scaling back, you will eventually land in a place that you would not otherwise find if you were to simply watch the others and aim down the middle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Just when the scene teeters on the brink of total boredom, you'll bring out the mischievous side of someone. It's a delicious discovery — the funny little wicked streak you find in an otherwise-straight-and-narrow persona.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): This spot you're in has obvious limitations and less obvious (at least to you) opportunities. Outsiders will be the best source of insight, ideas and information. Collect now; filter; and sort your findings later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Problems push you along. It's actually an easier way to get there than having to come up with the entire enterprise yourself. In a way, you'll be glad for all that has inconvenienced and opposed you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's a day when you're likely to gather loads of incomplete and unreliable data, only because that's what's out there. Later, you can lay it all out on the table and put your critical-thinking skills to excellent use.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If your success is solely based on how your actions measure up to your expectations of yourself, then no one in the entire world can thwart or spawn your success except you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By noon, you've come up with theories and solutions that are the best the day will bring, and the rest of the time will be spent applying them — hopefully. Otherwise, the morning work will have been for nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll get another crack at a puzzle and end up solving it differently from the way you did the first time. Try it again and again and a pattern of solutions will emerge. This pattern will work on other puzzles, too.

MOODY MOON JOURNEY

The Virgo moon gets moody, picking planetary fights along its journey. This plays out in the social realm in the form of people striving to be seen as idealized versions of themselves. Instagram filters will be deployed. It's always good to remember that the narrow, specific and curated projection of a person is but a glimpse of the story.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: He’s a Cancer with a Merkabah tattoo. I think I’m in love. What can you say about a man born July 6, 1969?

A: His natal chart is well balanced with water, fire, air and earth signs all represented. With Mercury in Gemini, he’s a smooth talker, a charming conversationalist and fun at parties. He’s the sort you can’t wait to introduce to your friends and family because you know he’ll win them with a few well-chosen words. The Aries moon signals passion, though he may also have a jealous streak that you wouldn’t want to activate accidentally. Cancer is a sensitive sign, though they cover that up by employing a number of tactics. Like the crab, they can hide in a hard shell. Sometimes, they use humor to deflect the slings and arrows of life; sometimes, they willfully ignore what has hurt them to act like it didn’t.

The Merkabah, which is essentially a heavenly chariot, is a fascinating choice for a tattoo. This ancient symbol encompasses sacred geometry, calls on the four elements and signifies ascent, especially as one would being called up to sit at the throne of god. This is a multicultural symbol with different meanings for different eras and traditions. You’ll get a window into his soul when you ask, “What does it mean to you?”

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The Apple TV series "Little Voice" is named after a song that came to Sara Bareilles in a dream. The Grammy winner proclaimed, "I am here to listen to this little voice," and the song got shelved by executives, only to blossom into a fuller project 15 years later. Bareilles was born when the moon was in cancer. Natal Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in Virgo indicate a hard worker who strives for perfection.