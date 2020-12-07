Israelis close probe in wounding of boy Chinese court rules on Buddha statue

Israelis close probe

in wounding of boy

The Associated Press

JERUSALEM -- Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year.

Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition in February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye.

Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire. Police said at the time they had responded to riots in the tense neighborhood and used what they call non-lethal weapons.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Saturday, the Israeli Justice Ministry said its unit for internal police investigations concluded that while the incident was "sad," there were insufficient grounds for prosecution after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage and other evidence.

It said police were conducting an arrest operation at the time and were attacked by a group of stone throwers. It also said medical experts could not determine whether the boy had been struck by a bullet or a stone. It said, however, that the investigations unit ordered a review of operational conduct, including its use of sponge-tipped bullets in civilian areas.

Malik's father, Wael Issa, told the AP that his family had been the victim of injustice twice -- first when the boy was shot and now with the investigation being closed.

"When my son was shot, the members of the investigative unit came to the hospital. They were about to cry. They told me, 'Don't worry, those responsible for shooting him will be held accountable,'" he said Sunday. "But 10 months after investigating, they decided to close the file."

Palestinians and Israeli human-rights groups have long accused Israel of whitewashing wrongdoing by its security forces.

Chinese court rules

on Buddha statue

The Associated Press

BEIJING -- A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple.

Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

The ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to retrieve Chinese art and artifacts that are believed to be stolen and in foreign hands.

The Sanming Intermediate People's Court on Friday ordered the collector, Oscar van Overeem, to return the statue within 30 days, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Two committees representing villagers sued in a Dutch court in 2017, but judges ruled the following year they didn't count as legal entities that could make a claim.

Friday's ruling found the temple and its relics were collectively owned by the villages of Yangchun and Dongpu, giving residents the right as a group to demand the statue's return, according to Xinhua.

The villagers say the missing statue contains the remains of Zhang Gong Zhushi, or Patriarch Zhang Gong, who became famous for helping to treat diseases during the Song Dynasty.

Villagers say they traced the missing statue to the Dutch collector after it appeared in an exhibition in Hungary in 2015, according to Xinhua.

After negotiations with the collector broke down, they filed suit, citing Dutch law that prohibits ownership of a body of a person whose identity is known.