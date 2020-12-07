Japan space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

TOKYO -- Japanese space officials said they are excited about the return of a capsule that landed safely in the Australian Outback on Sunday while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid, and that they are eager to begin analyzing the "treasure" inside.

The capsule's delivery by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft completes its six-year sample-return mission and opens the door for research into finding clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth.

"We were able to land the treasure box" onto the sparsely populated Australian desert of Woomera as planned, said Yuichi Tsuda, Hayabusa2 project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency adding that the capsule was in perfect shape. "I really look forward to opening it and looking inside."

The capsule will be packed in a container as soon as its preliminary treatment at an Australian lab is finished and brought back to Japan this week, Satoru Nakazawa, a project sub-manager, said during an online news conference from Woomera.

Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu, about 180 million miles from Earth, a year ago. After it released the capsule on Saturday, it set off on a new expedition to another distant asteroid.

Tsuda said Hayabusa2's successful completion of its inter-planetary round trip is a first and that he hoped to use the expertise gained in future planetary exploration, possibly Japan's MMX mission to Mars' moons beginning in 2024.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vxqkjmun77g]

Scientists say they believe the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid's surface, contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in organic materials in the samples to find out how they are distributed in the solar system and related to life on Earth.

"And then the sample will start to tell its stories and reveal to us some wonderful signs about how water arrived on our Earth and how we even may have been formed, such as our organics, carbon-based animals, humans and plants," said Megan Clark, head of the Australian Space Agency, who was also at the news conference.

The return of the capsule with the world's first asteroid subsurface samples comes weeks after NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a successful touch-and-go grab of surface samples from the asteroid Bennu. China, meanwhile, announced recently that its lunar lander collected underground samples and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, as space developing nations compete in their missions.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency officials said the Ryugu samples will be handled in clean chambers to avoid any impact on the samples. Initial research is planned in the first six months, and the samples will be distributed to NASA and other key international research groups, with about 40% stored for future technological advancement to resolve unanswered questions.

For Hayabusa2, it's not the end of the mission. It is now heading to a small asteroid called 1998KY26 on a journey slated to take 11 years one way, for possible research into planetary defense, such as finding ways to prevent meteorites from hitting Earth.

Information for this article was contributed by Dennis Passa of The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a capsule, center, dropped by Hayabusa2 is seen before being retrieved in Woomera, southern Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), members of JAXA retrieve a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), members of JAXA retrieve a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a capsule, center, dropped by Hayabusa2 is seen before being retrieved in Woomera, southern Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

This photo provided by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Japanese space capsule, center, which is about to re-enter Earth with asteroid samples as it is seen in Coober Pedy, southern Australia, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Japanese space officials said Sunday they are excited about bringing home a capsule that safely landed in Australian Outback while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid so they can start analyzing what they say are treasures inside. (JAXA via AP)

This photo provided by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Japanese space capsule about to re-enter Earth with asteroid samples seen in Coober Pedy, southern Australia, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Space Agency, members of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) arrive at a range support facility in Woomera, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, carrying a box containing asteroid samples that they retrieved on a remote area in southern Australia. JAXA said Hayabusa2 released the small capsule of samples Saturday. JAXA officials said they hoped to conduct a preliminary safety inspection at an Australian lab and bring the capsule back to Japan soon. (Australian Space Agency via AP)

In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Hayabusa2 project members react as they watch over the live streaming about the fireball phase of the re-entry capsule at a control room of JAXA's Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara, near Tokyo, early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early Sunday before successfully landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. (JAXA via AP)