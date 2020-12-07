Police arrest man in connection with fatal Jonesboro shooting

An arrest has been made in the fatal October shooting of Craighead County man Brian Ward.

Steve Deshaun Clark, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Craighead County sheriff’s office.

Clark is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, set by a judge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers responded to 1819 Self Circle on Oct. 17 in reference to a deceased male, according to an affidavit.

Ward was found with what was believed to be a single gunshot wound in his left under arm area, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, authorities uncovered video evidence of Clark and another male speaking, to whom Clark said he was about to “hit a lick,” just moments before the crime occurred. Both male subjects were seen on video walking toward Self Circle, the affidavit states.

Clark knocked on Ward’s door, and when the door was open, pushed his way in, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told officers they heard a gunshot and saw the suspect take off running. Clark was also seen by officers running from Ward’s apartment, carrying items and seen counting a lot of money, just moments after the shots were heard, according to preliminary reports.