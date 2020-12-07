LR mural inspired by PB native's words

Pine Bluff native Leron McAdoo has his image painted on the popular 7th Street Mural in Little Rock by UALR's art major Nicole Stewart, who said she wanted to pain Leron due to his involvement in the social justice movement.

Eight minutes and 46 seconds in May shook the world when George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police. For weeks afterward, protests began around the world.

Arkansas' Capitol became the center stage for major protests in the state, and a Pine Bluff native's speech on that platform grabbed the attention of a muralist and artist, so much so, that his image now covers the popular Seventh Street Mural in Little Rock.

Pine Bluff High School and UAPB alumnus Leron McAdoo, an educator, radio personality, poet, lyricist, community activist and organizer, was an adviser and speaker at an education rally, which was inspired by the events of George Floyd. It was at this rally that UALR art major Nicole Stewart became intrigued by McAdoo's speech, verses and flow.

"As I was watching, I was really captivated by his speech and everything that he was saying," said Stewart, originally from El Paso, Texas. "As he was speaking in his bullhorn, he rolls right into his speech into a poem and I was like, 'Whoa, who is this guy?' He is so extremely talented."

Stewart said she began asking around and felt ashamed because everyone knew who McAdoo was.

"When I started finding out his reputation, his history, his teaching credentials, and that he was an educator, a poet, musician, and artist, I couldn't believe that I didn't know who he was," she said.

Stewart has contributed to many of the murals on Seventh Street in Little Rock but said they memorialized the dead.

She wanted to paint somebody who represented the city in the present day. She wanted to give flowers to someone while they could still smell them.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90ZI4BS4xZ8]

"What we're painting now downtown is capturing what is happening with the social justice movement and historically documenting this time right now," said Stewart.

"I wanted to paint Leron because he is involved in the movement, he's involved in the protests and activism and he's given this incredible speech and I wanted to put him on the wall because he is very much a part of this, everyone looks up to him, he's extremely expressive and I feel a lot of people should know more about him."

As a lifelong community activist, McAdoo has been involved with drug- and gang-prevention programs in Little Rock through the '90s; the Million Man March; protests for the Jena Six in Jena, La.; Hurricane Katrina relief; and Black Lives Matter efforts, both in 2014 and today.

"I've always stood up for what I felt was right," said McAdoo, who remembers protesting at Pine Bluff High School when they refused to allow students to stage a Black History Month assembly because it hadn't been scheduled far enough in advance. "I've always been a principle person."

From education to police brutality, McAdoo has used his voice to promote equality and change.

"I've protested against the police department openly and then turned around and worked with the police because of my protesting," he said.

"I've protested against some of the wrongs in education and defended public education because I recognize it is the only place that a child without privileges can go--public schools provide a service for kids that no other educational place does."

McAdoo said that, out the blue, he received a phone call that an artist wanted to create a mural of his likeness because she felt he was inspirational. Stewart said it took her approximately three days to create the image on the wall once McAdoo gave the okay. She had never met McAdoo before and to her surprise, he showed up one day because he "wanted to meet the person who was painting him."

Stewart said the mural will be completed in the spring of 2021 as she plans to add captivating verses from McAdoo's poetry that she says drew her in.

"She [Stewart] said I don't want to put you on a wall for how you died, but I'm putting you on the wall for how you lived," said McAdoo.

"The mural is the blessing part of what I do. It was unexpected and such an honor. I'm not looking for it. I'm just trying to leave the world better."