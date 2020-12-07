LR, NLR police boost patrols to protect Christmas shoppers

Both Little Rock and North Little Rock police will step up their presence in the shopping areas of the two cities despite poor early signs for in-person shopping.

Little Rock officers began assignments on the department’s holiday crime-suppression detail leading up to Black Friday to proactively deter property crime, according to a news release from the agency.

“It’s not anything different that we don’t do on any other year,” said department spokesman Mark Edwards. “[Black Friday] is a big day. We make sure that for the holiday season we’re going to have officers in place, and, of course, we’re 21st-Century policing. So, we follow the data, follow the intel for where we’re supposed to be.”

Residents should expect to see a heavier police presence in popular shopping areas to keep shoppers safe, according to Edwards.

For the past decade, shopping in person has dropped significantly in the wake of online shopping. The surge was more pronounced this year with shoppers opting to stay home because of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to retail data company Sensormatic Solutions, in-store shopping decreased by 49% from Black Friday in 2019. In Little Rock, many retail stores had slim traffic.

Edwards said the lack of shoppers had little impact on the department’s decision to patrol retail areas.

Authorities in Little Rock have seen exaggerated trends in the type of crime being committed. Property crime is set to remain at a 10-year low with only 8,881 incidents being reported through November, while violent crime has already surpassed a 10-year high with 3,348 incidents.

When asked about why police are prioritizing the retail centers instead of the surge in violent crime, Edwards said that property crime for retail stores is easy to suppress while violent crime cannot as easily be predicted.

“Your two uncles are at your house getting into it, and something happens,” Edwards said. “That’s not something that we can be there to stop before it happens.”

North Little Rock police spokesman officer Joe Green said the department’s extra patrols for shopping centers have already begun with officers already selected for shifts in specific areas.

North Little Rock police will be focusing the McCain shopping area, including the McCain Mall as well as other central shopping areas in the city with extra patrols, according to Green.

“We add extra patrols that are specifically designated just to the mall and that strip of shopping centers,” Green said. “And that runs for almost the whole month of December.”

The number of officers in each area can vary based on shifts, according to Green.

“It just depends on what shift,” Green said. “We have a good enough [number] of officers to patrol the area, but we have to add that extra security.”