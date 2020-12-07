NFL notebook

NOTEBOOK

The Cleveland Browns improved to 9-3 for the first time since 1994. Cleveland has only won nine games in a season three times in its expansion era, which began in 1999. … Green Bay’s Davante Adams has receiving TDs in seven consecutive games, tying Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s franchise record. Hutson had a pair of seven-game TD reception streaks in 1941-42 and 1943-44. … Cam Newton ran for two TDs in the Patriots’ 45-0 win over the Chargers. He has four games with multiple rushing scores this season, a record for a quarterback, and he extended his career record with 10 such games. … Aaron Rodgers threw three TD passes and reached 400 for his career in his 193rd game, surpassing Drew Brees (205 games) as the fastest player to reach the mark. … Las Vegas’ Darren Waller became the fourth tight end with at least 200 receiving yards and two TDs in a game, joining Rich Caster, Shannon Sharpe and Jackie Smith. … Indianapolis’ Philip Rivers became the fifth quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards or more in 15 seasons, joining Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

STREAKS & STATS

The New York Jets fell to 0-12, matching the team record for the longest skid, which spanned the 1995 and 1996 seasons under Rich Kotite. … The Jets may not have a win this season but they have the longest active streak in the league (six games) of scoring on their opening drive. … The New England Patriots had a punt-return touchdown and a blocked field goal return for a touchdown, the seventh time in league history a team has done that in the same game. The Baltimore Ravens were the last team to do so in 2015. … Jacksonville dropped its 11th game in a row, falling to 27-24 in overtime at Minneapolis.

HURTS SO GOOD

Jalen Hurts briefly gave the Philadelphia Eagles enough of a spark to create a full-blown quarterback controversy. Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and 4 sacks. Hurts, the second-round pick in April’s draft, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, 1 interception and 3 sacks. He also ran for 29 yards. Coach Doug Pederson didn’t commit to a starter next week when the Eagles (3-8-1) host the New Orleans Saints. Wentz is having the worst season of his five-year career. His $128 million, four-year contract extension starts next year.

AGGRESSIVE CALL

The still-winless New York Jets were just seconds away from their first victory until a questionable play call by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took care of all that. Facing an all-out blitz, Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with five seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory. Marcus Maye, one of the Jets’ captains, said Williams “could’ve been in a better call in that situation,” a swipe at a coach by one of the team’s captains.

IS THERE A PROBLEM?

A week after he turned the ball over three times, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was strip-sacked by Romeo Okwara with 1:48 remaining, leading to the Detroit Lions’ 34-30 victory. Trubisky, who was benched earlier in the season for Nick Foles, has four turnovers in the past two games after he was intercepted twice and fumbled a week earlier. “I don’t think it’s an ongoing problem,” he said.

FIRST-HALF MISMATCH

Baker Mayfield started out so hot that the matchup between the NFL’s top two rushing offenses became an afterthought. Mayfield threw four touchdown passes in the first half of the Browns’ 41-35 victory over Derrick Henry and the Titans. Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Henry — who came in as the NFL’s rushing leader — had 60 yards on 15 carries as the Titans took to the air in a bid to rally from a 38-7 deficit. Cleveland totaled 118 yards rushing while Tennessee had 60.

SIDELINED

Vikings 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks aggravated a calf injury in warmups and did not play in Minnesota’s 27-24 overtime victory over Jacksonville. … Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore both suffered concussions when they collided helmet to helmet on the second play of Las Vegas’ win over New York. … Raiders safety Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jets guard Greg Van Roten and safety Ashtyn Davis both left with foot injuries. … Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson left with a leg injury in the first half of New Orleans’ 21-16 win over Atlanta. He was starting in place of Janoris Jenkins, who missed the game with a knee injury. … The Lions lost right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (back) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) in a 34-30 win against Chicago. … Colts right tackle Le’Raven Clark was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 26-20 win against the Texans. … Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s loss at Miami.

SPEAKING

“We needed a spark. We needed something to go our way so I put Jalen in the game. He did some good things, used his legs when he had to. He got us back in the game. I have to evaluate the film to decide how he played overall,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said after benching QB Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts in a loss to the Packers.