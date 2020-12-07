NFL roundup

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

PACKERS 30, EAGLES 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as Green Bay withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat Philadelphia.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss. Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers' seven sacks.

Green Bay owned a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took over for an ineffective Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter, started it by throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward on fourth and 18. Jalen Reagor then delivered a 73-yard punt return to cut the lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left, though Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

The Eagles forced a second consecutive three-and-out, but couldn't move the ball and punted. That's when Jones put away the game.

The Eagles showed some signs of life after Hurts took over for Wentz, who signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension in 2019 that starts next year. Hurts was 5 of 12 for 109 yards with an interception to go along with his touchdown pass. Wentz was 6 of 15 for 79 yards.

RAMS 38, CARDINALS 28

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and Los Angeles moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with a win over Arizona.

The Rams (8-4) have won three of four and are tied with the Seahawks, who lost to the New York Giants 17-12.

Los Angeles had a 24-14 lead early in the fourth and looked like it was going to pull away until Nsimba Webster fumbled on a punt return. The Cardinals recovered at the Rams 15-yard line and quickly turned the mistake into a touchdown on Kenyan Drake's 4-yard run that pulled Arizona within 24-21.

The Rams responded on their next drive,. Henderson sliced through Arizona's defense untouched for the 38-yard score that pushed it to 31-21.

The Cardinals (6-6) have lost three straight and four of their past five. Second-year Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had an inconsistent game, completing 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also lost a fumble midway through the fourth and threw a pick-six to Troy Hill, who ran it back 35 yards for a 38-21 lead.

Arizona opened the game with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Murray to tight end Dan Arnold.

The Los Angeles defense tightened in a hurry. The Cardinals didn't get another first down until late in the second quarter, and Murray finished the first half 3-of-12 passing for 73 yards.

PATRIOTS 45, CHARGERS 0

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and New England scored two TDs on special teams in a rout of Los Angeles.

Newton has four games this season with multiple rushing touchdowns, breaking the league record for a quarterback. He had three such games in 2011, an achievement he shared with five others, and has 10 in his career, three more than any other QB.

Newton's 1-yard dive on the game's opening drive and a 2-yard keeper up the middle in the second quarter gave him 11 rushing scores on the year. His most in a season is 14 as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

The Patriots (6-6) have won two straight and four of five to get back into playoff contention in the AFC.

Los Angeles (3-9) suffered the worst loss in franchise history, eclipsing a 49-6 defeat to Kansas City in 1964. It was the first time since 2014 the Chargers were shut out.

Gunner Olszewski took Ty Long's punt 70 yards up the right sideline early in the second quarter, putting New England ahead 14-0. The Patriots' second special teams score came on the last play of the first half, when Devin McCourty returned a blocked field-goal attempt 44 yards to the end zone. New England led 28-0 at halftime.

Newton completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards, including a 5-yard pass to N'Keal Henry during the third quarter that extended New England's lead to 35-0.

VIKINGS 27, JAGUARS 24 OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting Minnesota over Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (1-11) lost their 11th straight game.

Harrison Smith set up Bailey's redo with a diving interception at the Jacksonville 46, the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars. Jacksonville stayed one game ahead of the winless Jets in the overall standings, trailing New York for the top pick in the next draft.

The Vikings (6-6) kept their playoff aspirations well within reach with their fifth win in six games.

Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season, finishing with nine receptions for 121 yards. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a score in his return from a one-game covid-19 quarantine.

QB Mike Glennon was picked off twice and lost a fumble in the second half for Jacksonville, as did Chris Conley. The Jaguars also had 10 penalties for 83 yards.

Despite all that, James Robinson's 1-yard run and Glennon's two-point conversion pass to Collin Johnson with 1:08 left in regulation capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to tie it.

LIONS 34, BEARS 30

CHICAGO -- Detroit won its first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat slumping Chicago.

Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left, capping a big comeback. Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (5-7), who came away with a wild win after a major shakeup after a Thanksgiving loss to Houston. They fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia while elevating Bevell, their offensive coordinator.

Detroit trailed 30-20 early in the fourth period after Trubisky threw an 11-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet on a bootleg. Chicago's Bilal Nichols then intercepted a short pass intended for Jesse James.

But the Lions turned things around down the stretch, sending the Bears (5-7) to their sixth loss in a row.

Detroit cut it to 30-27 with 2:18 left on Stafford's 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. Then the Bears had a third down at their 17 when Okwara stripped Trubisky. John Penisini recovered and the Lions took over at the Chicago 7.

Peterson ran it in two plays later for his second touchdown of the game, and the Lions came out on top after losing four of five. Peterson ran for 57 yards, and the Lions snapped a five-game losing streak to Chicago.

DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help Miami rally past Cincinnati in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati's Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

Tyler Boyd turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead, but he was later ejected following a tussle with Howard.

The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003. The Bengals (2-9-1) lost their fourth game in a row.

Cincinnati's Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks), making his second start after a knee injury ended rookie Joe Burrow's season, went 11 for 19 for 153 yards before being sidelined late in the game with a chest injury.

COLTS 26, TEXANS 20

HOUSTON -- Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half against Houston.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap, and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal Indy's win.

The Colts (8-4) led 24-20 at the break after Rivers threw TD passes of 21 and 39 yards. Their offense didn't score after that, but the defense held Houston (4-8) scoreless in the second half and Justin Houston added a safety.

The safety was Indy's third this season and the fourth of Houston's career, tying him for the most in NFL history. Houston also had three sacks, three QB hits and forced a fumble.

Watson threw for 341 yards and ran for a score in the first half. But he did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw an interception after not being picked off in the last six games.

T.Y. Hilton had a season-high 110 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Colts. RB Jonathan Taylor ran for 91 yards after missing a game because of covid-19 contact tracing. Rivers threw for 285 yards.

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Alex Singleton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Kingsley Keke reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

