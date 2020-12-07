Police: Jonesboro man arrested in weekend shooting

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Jonesboro man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach Saturday, officers said.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Thomas Deshawn Rogers, who lives at the residence with the victim, according to police records.

Around 7:06 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence on Westacre Street and discovered a man with a gunshot wound, according to a preliminary report.

The man was treated on scene then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, officers said.

Rogers is being held on a temporary bond in the Craighead County jail, according to Sally Smith, spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department.