Razorback rewind

Hogs get Burks his touches

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Opponents had limited the touches for University of Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks in recent games, but the sophomore from Warren was not held in check during Saturday’s game at Missouri.

In consecutive games against Tennessee, Florida and LSU, Burks had no more than six runs and receptions, limiting his touches.

“He’s dynamic, he’s big, he’s fast,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said Thursday. “We need to get the ball 10, 12, 15 times a game if we can. I don’t know if we’ll ever get him that many, but I’d like to see it in his hands that many times.”

Burks got 13 touches in the Razorbacks’ 50-48 loss, when he had 10 receptions for a career-high 206 yards and had 3 carries for 14 yards.

“Treylon accounted for a whole bunch of yards receiving,” Pittman said. “I know he ran the ball well, too. We used him quite a bit more today, and certainly we need to use him and continue to do that.”

It was the second-highest total touches for Burks this season. He had 15 against Ole Miss with 11 catches for 137 yards and 4 carries for 46 yards in Arkansas’ 33-21 victory.

No. 1

Mike Woods’ two-point conversion catch, snagged while on his knees out of the hands of falling Missouri linebacker Jamal Brooks, was the No. 1 play on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Saturday night.

Woods tweeted out a clip of the highlight, writing “Number 1 on SportsCenter top 10 … always been a dream since a little one!”

Woods’ conversion catch gave Arkansas a 48-47 lead with 43 seconds remaining as Coach Sam Pittman elected to roll the dice and go for the win. The Tigers drove 60 yards in the final 40 seconds to win on Harrison Mevis’ 32-yard field goal on the last play.

Tube talk

The Razorbacks’ regular-season finale and senior day Saturday against No. 1 Alabama was set for an 11 a.m. kickoff time, the SEC announced Sunday.

The game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN. The opening line for the game has Alabama favored by 31 points.

No excuses

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, who leads the nation with 111 tackles, missed the fourth quarter when Missouri scored 27 points.

Morgan didn’t play after coming out of the game with two minutes left in the third quarter and later had a brace on his left knee.

“Grant knows what everyone’s doing,” Arkansas junior linebacker Bumper Pool said. “He can get guys lined up if they’re in the wrong gaps.

“He’s always there on defense, and when you lose a guy like that down the stretch in a tight ball game, it’s tough. But we were more than capable of going out there and stopping them. We just didn’t do it.”

Redshirt sophomore Andrew Parker replaced Morgan.

Capt. Cunningham

With running back and team captain Rakeem Boyd opting out of the rest of the season, senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham was chosen as the fourth team captain, serving alongside quarterback Feleipe Franks, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and linebacker Grant Morgan.

Cunningham was the Razorbacks’ lone representative at midfield for the opening coin toss and won the flip with his choice. Arkansas deferred and Missouri received the opening kickoff.

Lying down

Missouri had a number of defensive players hit the turf during Arkansas’ up-tempo offensive action, many of whom returned to the game shortly thereafter.

Since hurry-up offenses have begun pushing the tempo over the last decade, defenses have sometimes used falling players as a tactic to catch their breath and regroup to slow the pace.

“I don’t know if the kids were hurt or not, but there was a lot of them,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. “There’s no penalty for that, so, again I’m not a medical doctor, but there was a lot of kids that got hurt and they came back today. That’s not the integrity of the game, in my opinion.”

For starters

Dalton Wagner started at right tackle for the Razorbacks for the fourth consecutive game as Noah Gatlin was unable to play.

Myles Slusher made his second start at safety, with Jalen Catalon forced to miss the first half for his targeting ejection in the second half of the last game against LSU. Slusher also started at Mississippi State. Catalon started the second half.

Defensive ends Eric Gregory and Julius Coates started after missing the LSU game for reasons related to the coronavirus.

Second time

Harrison Mevis’ game-winning 32-yard field on the final play, lifting Missouri to a 50-48 victory over Arkansas, was similar to the 2017 season finale when the Tigers won 48-45 on Tucker McCann’s 19-yard field goal with five seconds left.

It turned out to be Bret Bielema’s final game at Arkansas. He was fired by interim athletic director Julie Cromer before reaching the locker room.

The other side

The Razorbacks played a second game this season in which a coordinator was facing his former team.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom led Missouri to a 25-25 record in four seasons (2016-19) before being fired on Nov. 30, 2019, the day after his Tigers beat Arkansas 24-14 in Little Rock to cap a 6-6 season.

In a 30-28 decision at Auburn on Oct. 10, former Arkansas coach Chad Morris served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Morris was fired on Nov. 10, 2019, the day after the Hogs fell 45-19 to Western Kentucky to drop Morris’ record to 4-18 with two games left in the season.

Schedule juggling

Saturday’s rescheduled game marked the sixth time Missouri had its schedule changed because of coronavirus issues for either the Tigers or their opponent. The Arkansas at Missouri game had originally been scheduled for Nov. 28. When the Razorbacks postponed on that date due to low scholarship numbers, it marked the first time Arkansas football had not played on Thanksgiving weekend since 1995.

Not enough

Arkansas’ 50-48 loss at Missouri on Saturday was the Razorbacks’ second-highest scoring total in a loss. Here are the games Arkansas scored 40 or more points and lost:

SCORE OPPONENT YEAR

51-50 Mississippi State 2015 50-48 Missouri 2020 48-45 Missouri 2017 49-44 Texas Tech 1990 65-43 Auburn 2010 50-43* Texas A&M 2017 52-41 Georgia 2009

P L AY E R S O F T H E W E E K

OFFENSE

QB KJ Jefferson, TB Trelon Smith, WR Treylon Burks

The big three on the Arkansas offense all turned in monster games. Jefferson, a redshirt freshman, completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns, scored a rushing touchdown and had a better efficiency rating

(154.3) than Missouri’s Connor Bazelak (130.4). Smith, a junior, rushed 26 times for career highs of 172 yards and 3 touchdowns. Burks, a sophomore, accounted for 220 yards, including 10 catches for a career-high 206 yards and a 68-yard touchdown.

DEFENSE

None