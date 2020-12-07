Saints secure NFL's first playoff spot

New Orleans Saints players celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA -- Taysom Hill finally threw a touchdown pass.

Two of them, in fact.

The New Orleans defense finally gave up a touchdown.

But not two, which ensured the Saints are headed back to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

Hill won another start filling in for injured Drew Brees and New Orleans got the big defensive stop it needed in the closing seconds to preserve a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Saints (10-2) clinched a playoff berth with their ninth consecutive victory and Chicago's 34-30 loss to Detroit.

"Our work's not done yet," defensive end Trey Hendrickson said.

Hill connected with Tre'Quan Smith on a 15-yard touchdown in the opening quarter -- the quarterback's first scoring pass since his senior year at BYU in 2016.

He added another before halftime, zipping an 11-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook in tight coverage.

"I don't care as much as people might think," said Hill, who improved to 3-0 filling in for Brees. "I know there was a lot of conversation about getting that first TD completion. But as long as we're winning football games, I'm happy."

Hill was 27 of 37 for 232 yards passing. He tacked on 83 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 43-yard run that was the longest f his career, setting up his first TD pass.

"I thought his performance was strong," Coach Sean Payton said. "He made a lot of throws."

If there was one flaw in Hill's game, it was hanging on to the football. He had a couple of fumbles, the first coming deep in Atlanta territory to spark the Falcons' comeback.

Atlanta drove 85 yards capped by Matt Ryan's 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining. New Orleans hadn't allowed a touchdown since the opening drive of a game against San Francisco on Nov. 15, a span of 14 quarters without one.

The Falcons (4-8) got the ball back and again pushed deep into New Orleans territory. On second and 2 at the Saints 13, Todd Gurley was stuffed for no gain. He got the ball again on third down for a sweep around the left end, but Demario Davis (Arkansas State) caught him for a 7-yard loss.

Ryan threw into the end zone on fourth down, but the pass fell incomplete to finish off the home team's best chance at pulling off an upset. Atlanta got a desperation heave on the final play of the game, but it was batted down.

The Saints never doubted their ability to prevent a second TD.

"We like us," defensive end Cam Jordan said. "If we're defending a touchdown, we love us."

New Orleans extended the lead to 21-9 on Alvin Kamara's 11-yard TD run in the third quarter and had a chance to wrap it up after Ryan fumbled on a play that was initially ruled an incompletion but changed to a fumble after Payton challenged the call.

Hill gave it right back. Under heavy pressure, he tried to throw the ball away but wound up fumbling, giving the Falcons renewed hope.

"It's one of those things where I'm trying to make a play," Hill said. "In hindsight, I wish I had just taken the sack and gotten a field goal. Those would've been big points for us."

Ryan was 19 of 39 for 273 yards. He was sacked three times -- a far cry from the combined 17 times he went down in the last two games against the Saints.

"They're a good defense, that's for sure," Ryan said. "We needed to be in more third-and-shorts to give us better opportunities."

New Orleans7770--21

Atlanta3607--16

First Quarter

NO--T.Smith 15 pass from T.Hill (Lutz kick), 7:01.

Atl--FG Koo 53, 3:55.

Second Quarter

Atl--FG Koo 30, 4:51.

NO--Cook 11 pass from T.Hill (Lutz kick), 1:45.

Atl--FG Koo 28, :00.

Third Quarter

NO--Kamara 11 run (Lutz kick), 9:01.

Fourth Quarter

Atl--Gage 10 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:43.

A--8,713.

NOAtl

First downs2321

Total Net Yards424332

Rushes-yards36-20721-70

Passing217262

Punt Returns3-172-12

Kickoff Returns0-00-0

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int27-37-019-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost2-153-11

Punts5-39.85-43.6

Fumbles-Lost3-11-1

Penalties-Yards10-791-15

Time of Possession36:5423:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New Orleans, Kamara 15-88, T.Hill 14-83, Murray 5-17, Lewis 1-16, Smith 1-3. Atlanta, I.Smith 8-36, Hill 5-18, Gurley 8-16.

PASSING--New Orleans, T.Hill 27-37-0-232. Atlanta, Ryan 19-39-0-273.

RECEIVING--New Orleans, Thomas 9-105, Sanders 5-39, Smith 3-42, Cook 3-28, Trautman 3-9, Kamara 2-9, Murray 2-0. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-94, Ridley 5-108, Gage 4-51, Hurst 1-9, Powell 1-9, Gurley 1-4, I.Smith 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS--New Orleans, Lutz 40.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) defend Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara dives into the endzone past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) misses a catch in the end zone on the last play of the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara dives into the endzone past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)