Super Quiz: Nuts

Today at 1:48 a.m.

  1. The main character of this comic strip was Charlie Brown.

  2. What U.S. president was involved in the peanut business?

  3. In a Christmas song, these nuts are "roasting on an open fire."

  4. What company's advertising logo and mascot is called "Mr. Peanut"?

  5. Hershey's makes a candy bar called ---------- Joy.

  6. What "nut" expression can mean "summed up briefly"?

  7. It is the nut found in Nutella.

  8. What novelty song contained "Roll a bowl a ball a penny a pitch"?

  9. What state has been called "The Land of Peanuts, Pecans and Peaches"?

ANSWERS:

  1. Peanuts

  2. Jimmy Carter

  3. Chestnuts

  4. Planters

  5. Almond

  6. In a nutshell

  7. A hazelnut

  8. "I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts"

  9. Georgia

