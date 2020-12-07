Super Quiz: Nuts

The main character of this comic strip was Charlie Brown.
What U.S. president was involved in the peanut business?
In a Christmas song, these nuts are "roasting on an open fire."
What company's advertising logo and mascot is called "Mr. Peanut"?
Hershey's makes a candy bar called ---------- Joy.
What "nut" expression can mean "summed up briefly"?
It is the nut found in Nutella.
What novelty song contained "Roll a bowl a ball a penny a pitch"?
What state has been called "The Land of Peanuts, Pecans and Peaches"?
ANSWERS:
Peanuts
Jimmy Carter
Chestnuts
Planters
Almond
In a nutshell
A hazelnut
"I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts"
Georgia
