Super Quiz: Nuts

The main character of this comic strip was Charlie Brown.

What U.S. president was involved in the peanut business?

In a Christmas song, these nuts are "roasting on an open fire."

What company's advertising logo and mascot is called "Mr. Peanut"?

Hershey's makes a candy bar called ---------- Joy.

What "nut" expression can mean "summed up briefly"?

It is the nut found in Nutella.

What novelty song contained "Roll a bowl a ball a penny a pitch"?