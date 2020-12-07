U.K. receives vaccine shipments, gets ready for rollout

A pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services prepares to store the first delivery of covid-19 vaccine at Croydon (England) University Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The first batch of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine was delivered to the area in preparation for a public inoculation program, with each person needing two injections and the vaccine stored at extremely low temperature. (Pool via AP / Gareth Fuller )

LONDON -- Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K. in super-cold containers, two days before the vaccine goes public in an immunization program that is being closely watched around the world.

About 800,000 doses of the vaccine were expected to be in place for the start of the immunization program on Tuesday, a day that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as "V-Day" in a nod to triumphs in World War II.

"To know that they are here, and we are amongst the first in the country to actually receive the vaccine and therefore the first in the world, is just amazing," said Louise Coughlan, joint chief pharmacist at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, just south of London.

"I'm so proud," she said after the trust, which runs Croydon University Hospital, accepted delivery of the vaccine.

Last week, the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown to have around 95% efficacy. Vaccinations will be administered starting Tuesday at about 50 hospital hubs in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also begin their vaccination rollouts the same day.

Governments and health agencies around the world will be monitoring the British vaccination program, which will take months, to note its successes and failures and adjust their own plans accordingly. The U.S. hopes to start vaccinations later this month. British regulatory authorities are also examining data on the vaccines from the American biotechnology company Moderna and from the partnership of AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Russia on Saturday began vaccinating thousands of doctors, teachers and others at dozens of centers in Moscow with its Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, which was approved over the summer after being tested in only a few dozen people.

In Britain, patients age 80 and above who are already visiting hospitals as outpatients and those being discharged after stays in the hospital will be among the first to receive the shots. Hospitals will also start inviting those over 80 for vaccine shots and will work with nursing homes to book staffs into vaccination clinics. Any appointments not taken up will be offered to those health workers deemed to be at the highest risk of covid-19. Everyone who is vaccinated will need a booster shot 21 days later.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on speculation that Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, will soon be vaccinated and will then make it public, a move that could reassure anyone nervous about getting a vaccination.

"Our goal is totally to protect every member of the population, Her Majesty, of course, as well," Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which authorized the vaccine, told the BBC.

DELIVERING VACCINE

The U.K. has secured 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can cover 20 million people. Since the British government will only immunize people over 16, about 55 million people in the U.K. will be eligible. In total, Britain has procured 357 million doses of seven vaccine candidates, including 100 million of the much cheaper Oxford vaccine, which has a lower efficacy rate than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Delivering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is complicated because it needs to be stored at super-chilled temperatures: about minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Fortunately, the vaccine is stable at normal refrigerator temperatures, between 35 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, for a few days, meaning it can be stored locally. After defrosting the vaccine, which takes a few hours, additional time is required to prepare it to be given in a shot.

Public Health England has secured 58 special Twin Guard ultra-low temperature freezers that provide sufficient storage for approximately 5 million doses. The fridges, which are not portable, each hold about 86,000 doses.

The vaccine won't just be provided by hospitals. Doctors' offices and other local health care centers are being put on standby to start delivering the vaccine, with a small number expected to do so the week of Dec. 14. More medical practices in more parts of the country will be phased in during December and in the coming months.

There are plans for vaccination centers treating large numbers of patients in sports areas and conference centers and for local pharmacies to be able to offer the vaccinations as they do with annual influenza shots.

Although nursing home residents top the prioritization list given to the British government by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, they won't be getting the vaccinations right away because the vaccine packs of 975 doses cannot yet be divided, making it very difficult to deliver vaccines to individual care homes.

The National Health Service hopes authorities will soon approve a safe way of splitting up the dose packs so the shots can get to nursing homes this month.

During the first phase of the immunization program, Britain has created nine separate groups in its prioritization list, down to those age 50 and above. Overall, it hopes that up to 99% of people most at risk of dying from covid-19 will have been immunized during the first phase.

CHINESE VACCINES

Meanwhile, provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people.

Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a recent U.N. meeting.

Even without final approval, more than 1 million health care workers and others in China who are deemed at high risk of infection have received experimental vaccines under emergency-use permission. Developers have yet to disclose how effective their vaccines are or the possible side effects.

China's fledgling pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries, including Russia, Egypt and Mexico. Health experts say even if they are successful, the certification process for the United States, Europe, Japan and other developed countries might be too complex for them to be used there. However, China said it will ensure the products are affordable for developing countries, and it has been actively pursuing deals across the world.

On Sunday, 1.2 million doses of the Chinese company Sinovac's vaccine arrived in Indonesia, the government said.

"We are very grateful, thank God, the vaccine is now available so that we can immediately curb the spread of the covid-19 disease," President Joko Widodo said.

Information for this article was contributed by Huizhong Wu and Olivia Zhang of The Associated Press.

