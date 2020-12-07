Vote results stand, says Georgia No. 2

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan speaks to the media in his office at Atlanta in this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo. (AP / John Amis )

Georgia's governor will not call a special session of the state's Legislature to overturn the election results in President Donald Trump's favor, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said Sunday.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Duncan said he "absolutely" believes that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won't accede to Trump's demand that he persuade the state Legislature to appoint electors who would override the popular vote and nullify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"We're certainly not going to move the goal posts at this point in the election," Duncan said.

Separately, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump's inner circle to contract it.

Georgia's lieutenant governor also weighed in on Trump's Saturday night rally in the state. He said he was encouraged by the parts of the speech in which the president urged his supporters to vote for Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in Senate runoff elections next month that could decide which party controls the upper chamber.

But Duncan said Trump's fanning of the flames around misinformation was "concerning," pointing to the president's repeated claims that he won the election and that the election was "stolen."

"The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process; they're only hurting it," Duncan said.

The lieutenant governor's remarks came after Trump called Kemp Saturday to urge him to persuade the Georgia legislature to overturn Biden's victory in the state and asked the governor to order an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

At his rally Saturday night in Valdosta, Ga., Trump briefly lashed out at Kemp for not embracing the allegations of fraud. "Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing," Trump said. He added: "So far, we haven't been able to find the people in Georgia willing to do the right thing."

Earlier last week, a top official in Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office called on Trump to stop spreading false claims about fraud, saying the rhetoric was leading to threats of violence against election workers.

Duncan echoed that message Sunday, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that he, too, has been targeted by threats and that he and other officials have received increased security. Duncan said he was disgusted by the threats.

Duncan also noted that he, Kemp and Raffensperger, also a Republican, all voted for and campaigned for the president. Trump didn't win the state, Duncan said, adding, "That doesn't change our job description."

In an interview Sunday on ABC News's "This Week," Raffensperger said that he has received death threats and that his wife has received "sexualized texts and things like that."

"And now they've actually gone after people, been following ... young poll workers and election workers in Gwinnett County and also our folks at one of our offices," Raffensperger said. "And so, you're seeing just irrational, angry behavior. It's unpatriotic. People shouldn't be doing that."

Like Duncan, Raffensperger said that as a conservative Republican, he was disappointed with the election results but that there is no evidence of any fraud that "would overturn the will of the people here in Georgia."

Asked about the possibility of a special session, Raffensperger said that the decision is not his to make but that such a move appeared unlikely.

"I don't believe that there's the will in the General Assembly for a special session. ... That's with the governor and the general assembly, and I'm sure they'll have conversations," he said. "But at the end of the day, what they're really trying to say is if they did that, they would be then nullifying the will of the people."

FRAUD SUIT TARGETED

Additionally, Kemp and Raffensperger have asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed Saturday by ex-Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell whose "outlandish" claims of fraud tied to Dominion Voting Systems Inc. machines are, they say, comparable to a work of fiction.

Powell's lawsuit claims foreign agents from Iran and China infiltrated machines and switched votes from Trump to Biden in Georgia and other swing states with help from "communist money" and hundreds of corrupt Democratic election workers. She has said she would "release the kraken" with her suits -- a reference to a mythical monster.

"Their claims would be extraordinary if true, but they are not," Kemp and Raffensperger said in a motion to dismiss the suit. "Much like the mythological 'kraken' monster after which plaintiffs have named this lawsuit, their claims of election fraud and malfeasance belong more to the kraken's realm of mythos than they do to reality."

The filing came Saturday evening in federal court in Atlanta minutes after Trump berated Kemp and Raffensperger at his Georgia rally with Perdue and Loeffler.

Powell alleges Trump's poor showing in key Georgia counties can only be explained by corrupt use of a "weighted race" algorithm, but neither the lawyer nor her expert attempts "to evaluate any other reasons voters may have chosen not to vote for President Trump," Kemp and Raffensperger said.

They said Powell had "shockingly" based her vast theory of voting-machine compromise on "suspect" statistical analysis "that they suggest irrefutably proves vote switching occurred." Under her theory, Dekalb County, for example, should have had 106,373 votes for Trump to 260,227 for Biden, or about 28.6% to 70%, the state said.

"Of course, this would be extraordinarily unusual for heavily Democratic Dekalb County, in which President Trump received 51,468 votes (16.47%) in 2016, when the state was using an entirely different voting system," Kemp and Raffensperger said.

The officials said the state's so-called risk-limiting audit would have uncovered such an algorithm, and no evidence exists of any votes being "flipped, switched or stuffed.'" Even more important, they said, an audit of the vote "confirmed the same outcome of the presidential race as the original tabulation using the Dominion voting systems equipment."

Powell, who briefly helped represent the Trump campaign after the election, didn't immediately return a request for comment on the filing.

GIULIANI TESTS POSITIVE

Meanwhile, Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states challenging election results on behalf of Trump. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

It was not clear what, if any, symptoms Giuliani was experiencing.

Trump confirmed Giuliani's positive covid-19 test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Sunday evening he retweeted Trump's announcement of his diagnosis. He also tweeted thanks to a conservative writer who had said he was praying for Giuliani.

Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing.

On Wednesday night, Giuliani was in Lansing, Mich., to testify in a 4½-hour legislative hearing in which he pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Biden's Michigan victory and appoint electors for Trump. He did not wear a mask, nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. At one point, he asked one of his witnesses -- a Detroit election worker -- if she would be comfortable removing her mask. But legislators said they could hear her.

He also appeared maskless at a Nov. 25 hearing in Pennsylvania. And Giuliani did not quarantine after being near an infected person at a Nov. 19 news conference at the Republican National Committee's headquarters. His son Andrew Giuliani, who is a White House aide, announced a day after the event that he had tested positive for the virus.

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Sonmez and Amy Gardner of The Washington Post; by Erik Larson of Bloomberg News; and by Aamer Madhani, Jonathan Lemire, Ben Nadler and David Eggert of The Associated Press.