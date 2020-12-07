Police: Woman stabbed in lobby of Fort Smith Burger King

The Fort Smith Police Department identified a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times at a Burger King on Rogers Avenue Friday.

Michael Robinson was accused of stabbing Kimberly Wilson, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers responded at 6:55 p.m. Friday and found a woman barely conscious on the ground of the restaurant by the east entrance doors with a stab wound to her abdomen, records show.

According to witnesses, Robinson was arguing with Wilson, when he hit her causing her to fall to the ground. The witness told officers she wasn’t sure if Robinson was hitting the woman or stabbing her, records show.

Witnesses say Robinson then ran to his car, said to be a newer model white passenger car, and threw something at the woman, according to a preliminary report.

Paramedics stated Wilson appeared to have two to three stab wounds in her back, one stab wound in the front of her left arm, and one stab wound in her upper left abdomen, according to authorities.

En route to Mercy Hospital, Wilson regained consciousness and told authorities Robinson stabbed her, preliminary reports show.

No motive is known at this time. The investigation remains active.