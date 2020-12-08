'41 attack's memorial attended from afar

A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps in front of the USS Missouri during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Officials gathered in Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, but public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic meant no survivors were present. The military broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar. A moment of silence was held at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began 79 years ago. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, Pool)

HONOLULU -- U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the attack -- but elderly survivors stayed home to pay their respects from afar to avoid health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The USS Arizona battleship bell rang at 7:55 a.m., the minute the attack began 79 years ago, to start a moment of silence. F-22 jets then flew overhead in missing man formation.

The Arizona today lies at the bottom of the harbor, where it sank shortly after being hit by two bombs. The battleship lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, including more than 900 who remain entombed on board.

The U.S. military streamed the ceremony live online for survivors and others unable to attend in person.

"I think what we see today here is the resolve, despite a pandemic, for us to be able to pay our respects, to thank the greatest generation," said Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in his keynote address. "It also is a reminder to all that nothing will stop us."

Marines performing a rifle salute wore black masks during the ceremony, which featured a smaller crowd than in typical years.

Aquilino highlighted the story of Doris Miller, a mess attendant on board the USS West Virginia, who carried wounded shipmates to safety and manned a 50-caliber gun returning fire until he ran out of ammunition.

He continued to pull wounded sailors to safety even after an order to abandon ship. The Navy awarded Miller the Navy Cross for his heroism in 1942. Earlier this year, the Navy named its newest aircraft carrier after him.

"Today, a grateful nation reflects upon those who went above and beyond. We honor their service," Aquilino said.

Altogether more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Warren Upton, a 101-year-old who served on the USS Utah, understood why he could not attend in person this year.

"I think it's too bad, but it's for safety reasons," Upton said from his home in San Jose, Calif., before Monday's ceremony.

Moments before the attack, Upton was getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hit the Utah. No one on board knew what made the ship shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

Upton swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid Japanese planes strafing the area. He stayed for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, a small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.