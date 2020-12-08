Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

African penguin chick born at Little Rock Zoo

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An African penguin was born at the Little Rock Zoo on Nov. 2, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The newest resident at the Little Rock Zoo is an African penguin, the zoo announced in a news release sent Tuesday.

The zoo will host a live gender and name reveal at 11 a.m. Friday on their Facebook page, said Joy Matlock, director of marketing and development.

The chick was born to mother Skipper and father Eze on November 2.

According to the release, Skipper and Eze are the most successful of the breeding pairs at the zoo, having birthed eight of the eleven chicks born at the zoo, Matlock stated

“The birth comes at the recommendation of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan® (SSP), a program that cooperatively manages penguin species in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to further conservation goals,” the release noted.

The African penguin is currently listed as endangered on the list of threatened species kept by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT