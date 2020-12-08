Allen's 4 TDs keep Bills in division lead

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Allen threw for 375 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Buffalo (9-3) moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995 thanks to a nearly flawless performance from Allen. The 24-year-old quarterback completed 32 of 40 passes with no interceptions.

He threw touchdown passes to Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis as the Bills built a 17-7 halftime lead and controlled the majority of the second half.

"That's our quarterback. He's a baller," Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. "I don't know what answer you want me to say. It's no surprise to us what he does every week. I'm happy he's on our team."

The Bills are one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins with four games left for both teams.

San Francisco (5-7) lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona. The 49ers will be based in Glendale for at least the next three weeks after Santa Clara County issued strict new coronavirus protocols that forced the team to find a temporary new home.

It was Allen's fourth game of the season with at least 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, which set a franchise record. Jim Kelly did it three times in 1991 and Drew Bledsoe three times in 2002.

The Bills had a much more pleasant trip to the desert than three weeks ago, when they lost a 32-30 heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco has had several recent injuries at its slot cornerback position and struggled to cover Beasley, who had a career-high 130 yards receiving on nine catches.

"We knew exactly what they were running. We just came up short," 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) said. "It was kind of a weird feeling."

State Farm Stadium -- which is home to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals -- was dressed up to make the 49ers feel slightly more at home. There were San Francisco banners hanging on the walls along the sidelines, and the videoboard showed Niners highlights and flashed messages like "Faithful to the Bay."

The teams traded goal-line stands in the first quarter.

The Bills opened the game with a 74-yard drive that was stopped at the Niners 1 after Allen's fourth-down pass fell incomplete. San Francisco responded with a 97-yard drive that ended at the Buffalo 2 when Jeff Wilson Jr. was stuffed for no gain on fourth down.

It was just the second game since 2000 that featured two turnovers on downs to start a game.

But San Francisco got the ball back one play later on a fumble by Allen, and the 49ers took advantage. Nick Mullens hit Brandon Aiyuk in the middle of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

It was all Buffalo for the rest of the first half and much of the game. Allen hit Beasley for a 5-yard touchdown and later found tight end Knox for a 4-yard score as the Bills pushed ahead 17-7 by halftime.

Mullens finished 26-of-39 passing for 316 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Buffalo017107--34

San Francisco70107--24

First Quarter

SF--Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :44.

Second Quarter

Buf--Beasley 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:02.

Buf--Knox 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:41.

Buf--FG Bass 37, :00.

Third Quarter

SF--FG Gould 45, 11:14.

Buf--McKenzie 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:48.

Buf--FG Bass 28, 3:09.

SF--Juszczyk 6 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :26.

Fourth Quarter

Buf--Davis 28 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:50.

SF--Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :43.

A--0.

BufSF

First downs3124

Total Net Yards449402

Rushes-yards27-8121-86

Passing368316

Punt Returns1-221-16

Kickoff Returns1-251-13

Interceptions Ret.2-330-0

Comp-Att-Int32-40-026-39-2

Sacked-Yards Lost1-70-0

Punts1-68.02-45.0

Fumbles-Lost2-10-0

Penalties-Yards4-507-43

Time of Possession34:5825:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Buffalo, Singletary 18-61, Allen 6-11, Moss 3-9. San Francisco, Wilson 7-47, Mostert 9-42, Juszczyk 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Coleman 2-(minus 11).

PASSING--Buffalo, Allen 32-40-0-375. San Francisco, Mullens 26-39-2-316.

RECEIVING--Buffalo, Diggs 10-92, Beasley 9-130, Knox 4-27, Davis 3-68, Singletary 3-22, McKenzie 2-31, Moss 1-5. San Francisco, Samuel 6-73, Aiyuk 5-95, Bourne 4-35, Reed 3-32, Woerner 2-33, Dwelley 2-29, Wilson 2-12, Juszczyk 1-6, Mostert 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) celebrates his interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) scores a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore (33) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) tries to escape the reach of San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Francisco 49ers players stretch prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) is stopped short of the goal line by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)