Angel Tree need great this season

Gloria Davis of Pine Bluff said she hopes to brighten a child's Christmas this year through the Angel Tree program. "It always feels good to give," she said. (Special to The Commercial)

Gloria Davis of Pine Bluff always wanted to participate in the Angel Tree program but hadn't. However, this year was different.

"I had never done it before, but it's a great opportunity for me to help others in need," said Davis, a retired Pine Bluff Arsenal employee.

Luckily for her, the Angel Tree was still up at the Walmart Supercenter, 5501 S. Olive St., in Pine Bluff.

Because of the increased need, the local Salvation Army program has extended this year's deadline to Thursday, said Jestean Thomas, a Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Angel Tree volunteer.

Of the approximately 200 children the program is helping this year, they still have 17 children in need, Salvation Army Capt. Janai Olige said.

By extending the deadline, they hope to fill the wishes of their Forgotten Angels, Thomas said.

This year is particularly dark because of covid-19.

"It's hard on me, but I can't imagine how it is for those who've lost their jobs," Davis said.

This year, Thomas said, they expected about a 155% increase in need for their Christmas services.

"Because more people are facing hardship this year due to the impacts of covid-19, more families in your community will likely be in need of assistance this holiday season and into 2021," Thomas said.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army USA estimated there were more than 2.6 million children in need of help.

The Jefferson County project belongs to an Angel Tree program that also serves Lincoln, Grant, Cleveland and Arkansas counties.

Davis said Angel Tree made the process simple. She selected a name, picked out a toy as she shopped and paid for it at the register. She hopes to brighten a child's Christmas.

"It always feels good to give," Davis said.

For those interested in filling a wish, Thomas said, they have Angel Trees at most Walmart stores. Donors can also go online to www.tsamm.org/angeltree/adopt.dpi?c=5959DDF778480D6DEF414BE823854D561C30923B.

Unwrapped gifts can be dropped at the Pine Bluff Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave.

For more information about the Angel Tree program or to make a donation, call Salvation Army Capt. Janai Olige, (870) 534-0504.