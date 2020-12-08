ATV rider killed on Arkansas 287

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 50-year-old Plumerville woman died in an all-terrain-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.
Dolly Gilmore was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Rancher ATV northbound on Arkansas 287 as it turned left into the Bald Knob Baptist Church parking lot about 3:11 p.m. in Plumerville in southern Conway County, according to state police. During the turn, Gilmore fell off the vehicle and onto the roadway, according to the report.
The road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident, state police said.
