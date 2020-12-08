Australia sets tally of koalas

One would think that koalas are easy to find and count. They're large. They're fluffy. They're mostly immobile since they tend to sleep for about 20 hours a day.

"It's the fact that they don't move much that makes them hard to spot," said Desley Whisson, a wildlife ecologist at Deakin University in Victoria.

This makes the Australian government's effort to count the population of the native marsupials and record where they live all the more daunting. In November, the government announced that it would commit $1.5 million to fund an audit of the species and would use new methods to do so.

When the count begins, heat-seeking drones, acoustic surveys and detector dogs will be deployed. Individuals will don hiking boots and head out into the bush for some koala spotting. Many will also look for koala droppings.

Estimates of koala populations have historically varied wildly. In 2016, scientists estimated there were more than 300,000 koalas in Australia. In mid-2019, the Australian Koala Foundation estimated that fewer than 80,000 remained in the country and said the number could be as low as 43,000. Concern and confusion over the koalas' numbers intensified during Australia's devastating bushfires last year, leading to news articles that the animals were "functionally extinct." But scientists challenged the accuracy of that narrative.

A study commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund estimated that over 61,000 koalas had been killed, injured or displaced during last summer's wildfires.

Even before the bushfires reduced koala populations, there were growing fears that the animals were in trouble. Scientists and conservation organizations say the loss of habitat because of land clearing is sending koalas more and more into urban areas -- and occasionally into people's Christmas trees -- where they could get flattened by cars and attacked by dogs. Populations of koalas under stress are also more prone to deadly diseases, experts say.

The last national count, conducted in 2012, simply asked scientists to estimate the number in certain regions, leading to a range of approximations, such as 33,000 to 153,000 for one state.

The traditional method of counting koalas was to simply have people see how many they could spot. But when the marsupials are high up in trees, staying still and obscured by canopy, they're easy to miss with the naked eye, Whisson said. Counts can vary wildly from person and person and depend on conditions, so that method can reap a figure that is 20% to 80% of the true population of any one location.

So scientists decided to employ a few other methods. Koala droppings -- small brown pellets -- found at the base of trees can determine if they live in an area. Detection dogs can locate both koalas and their droppings. Male koalas bellow during breeding season, so scientists can leave recording devices at sites to detect if koalas are around.