Bad starts weighing on Hogs

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said slow starts for the Razorbacks offense were a major source of conversation Sunday and Monday.

The Razorbacks opened Saturday's 50-48 loss at Missouri with a three-and-out, their sixth of the season on their opening possession of a game. Missouri built a 10-0 lead by kicking a field goal on its first series, then adding a 69-yard touchdown drive on its second series.

Arkansas had two first-possession touchdown drives -- at Texas A&M and Florida -- in the middle of the season, and a series that yielded two first downs but no points in the Tennessee game.

Otherwise it's been what legendary Arkansas coach and athletic director Frank Broyles famously described as the "Tango" offense: 1-2-3-kick in the other games.

"We had a lengthy discussion on why we are starting slow," Pittman said when asked Monday about freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson's first start of the season. "I think part of it is understandable with the beginning of the game, with it being KJ's first opportunity to play certainly many snaps at all."

The Razorbacks have had much better success on their first drives of second halves.

Arkansas scored touchdowns on opening third-quarter possessions in four games -- 75-yard sequences against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida, and an 85-yard march at Auburn -- and had field goal drives against Georgia and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks had one first down on their initial drive of the second half against Ole Miss, but went three and out to open the second halves in their last two games against LSU and Missouri.

Pittman was irked the Razorbacks did not build on their 27-20 halftime lead in Columbia, Mo., to put more distance on the Tigers.

"The halftime thing, we had a seven-point lead and we need to come out and score and put it to a two-[touchdown] lead," Pittman said. "We weren't able to do that. We had a lengthy discussion about why that is."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGWOHYifqpI]

Shrine guys

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, offensive lineman Myron Cunningham and tailback Rakeem Boyd have received invitations to play in the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Details for the 97th edition of the East-West game, which is played in St. Petersburg, Fla., and benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, have not been released. The game's official account tweeted that it will conduct virtual training sessions in conjunction with the NFL.

Franks is fourth in the SEC with 2,017 passing yards and fifth with 17 touchdown passes. Last week, Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 3 deep passer in the country, based on passes of 20 yards or longer. The 6-6, 228-pounder's 163.4 passer rating is fourth in the SEC.

Boyd, a former team captain, rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns before opting out last week. He ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

3-6 or 6-3?

Add Alabama Coach Nick Saban to the list of people who realize just how close the Razorbacks are to being 6-3 instead of their actual 3-6.

Auburn got a gift field goal after a bad officiating decision in the final seconds of a 30-28 decision against Arkansas. LSU blocked a game-tying field goal try in the closing moments of a 27-24 game. And Missouri kicked a game-winning field goal on the final play of a 50-48 game on Saturday.

"Arkansas to me has a really, really good team that their record doesn't reflect how well they've played," Saban said Monday. "They've lost three games this year by a total of seven points, or they'd be 6-3 instead of 3-6.

"They present some unique challenges with the fastball offense that they run, which we need to do a much better job this time around facing this kind of offense."

Cunningham family

Coach Sam Pittman elected to send offensive tackle Myron Cunningham to midfield for the opening coin toss in his first game as captain, and he had a good reason.

The Razorbacks voted Cunningham as a captain last week to join quarterback Feleipe Franks, linebacker Grant Morgan and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, and to replace tailback Rakeem Boyd, who opted out last week.

"I was so pleased and so happy that the team voted him in," Pittman said. "His mother and father went to his first college game on Saturday. Once we had found that out, and then he was elected as captain, then I wanted him to go out and represent the team because his momma and daddy were at the first college game.

"I thought it was a great moment. He's played well. We're going to get his NFL evaluation when it comes in, and then we'll let him decide what's best for him to do. But, he certainly has elevated his opportunity to play in the NFL if that's what he chooses."

Catalon makes cut

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was announced Monday as one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top defensive back by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The field will be trimmed to three finalists on Dec. 22 by the award's national selection committee.

Catalon leads all FBS freshmen with 89 tackles and 48 solo stops, and that's despite missing the equivalent of more than one full game due to two targeting ejections. The Mansfield, Texas, native also has 3 interceptions, 2 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

He is the first SEC freshman since Tennessee's Eric Berry in 2007 to post at least 86 tackles and three interceptions in a season. Catalon ranks fifth in the SEC with 9.9 tackles per game, and second with 5.3 solo tackles per game.

Catalon joins Florida's Kaiir Elam and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II as the three SEC semifinalists for the Thorpe Award, which is based on performance, athletic ability and character.

In the Pool

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool was named one of 24 semifinalists Monday for the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is named for former USC safety and NFL great Ronnie Lott.

Pool ranks 13th in the nation with 88 tackles heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against No. 1 Alabama.

Pool is one of four SEC players on the list of semifinalists, joining Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The LOTT award has been given annually since 2004 to the nation's top defensive impact player by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation. Characteristics considered for the award are integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity, leading to the IMPACT acronym.

The list of six finalists will be announced Jan. 8.

Big comebacks

Missouri has overcome 14-point deficits three times during its five-game winning streak against Arkansas.

Missouri won 28-24 in 2016 after trailing 24-7 at halftime; 48-45 in 2017 after trailing 28-14 in the second quarter; and 50-48 on Saturday after trailing 40-26 in the fourth quarter.

Familiar foes

Missouri was the third Arkansas opponent where Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman previously had served as an assistant, along with Georgia and Tennessee.

Pittman was offensive line coach and associate head coach at Georgia, which opened this season with a 37-10 victory at Arkansas.

Pittman was offensive line coach at Tennessee in 2012, the year before he took the same job at Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat the Vols 24-13.

Pittman served as offensive line coach at Missouri in 2000.