Board hears of JROTC success

The Watson Chapel High School JROTC battalion was tested and came through with flying colors.

The Watson Chapel High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion was the highlight of Monday night's Watson Chapel School Board meeting as the battalion staff -- Senior Army Instructor Maj. Darryle Small of Dermott, Army Instructor SFC Jimmy Stocker of Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel student and Battalion Commander C/LTC Nadiya Bowman -- told the board that the JROTC Program for Accreditation was conducted on Nov. 4, and that the unit had scored 93%, earning an Honor Unit accreditation.

"Every three to four years, we do the JPA," said Small, who assumed his position at Watson Chapel in August. "It was supposed to happen last [school] year, but covid-19 hit, so they scheduled it this year."

Given the option to do it via Zoom or in person, Small said, he chose the in-person option to give the judges a feel for the program. The battalion was judged on Continuous Improvement Brief, Service Learning Brief and cadet and instructor portfolios.

"I'm very proud of my cadets. They did a very good job in the short time that we had," said Small. "We do the Continuous Improvement Brief where our cadets come up with something to improve the battalion. They also do a service-learning project where my cadets go out to the VA hospital or the nursing home to give back to the community."

Small said he felt the scores could have been higher, but because of his recent hire, his portfolio wasn't evaluated. And Stocker fell under a three-year window, which cost the battalion points.

Bowman said the battalion's goal was to improve its service learning program by engaging more in the community.

"Our problem is the battalion doesn't excel in service learning and community service," she said. "Our goal is to be more active in the community."

In new business, Kristy Sanders, chairman of the Ready for Learning Committee, reported a decrease in virtual students, going from 1,011 in November to 980 in December. Sanders said the initiative of the elementary administrators contributed to that number.

"They have taken on the task to call the parents of the students that were not successful up to Nov. 18, asking them to consider them to return on-site," said Sanders.

A survey of parents conducted by the committee showed that 81% felt their child was engaged in learning new grade-level skills, their child was making adequate progress, and that virtual instruction should continue next semester.

"We do have the approval to continue with virtual instruction, but we're going to do a different little twist on the agreement from the parents," said Sanders. "This time there will be a new opt-in agreement that will have to be signed by the parent."

Sanders said there will be more stipulations for cause such as absenteeism. If a student has excessive absences or if the student's grades are failing, then a return to in-person instruction will be requested. "If a lot of illness takes place, then that will be a reason for your child to go virtual," said Sanders, who said the newly added stipulations will need to be signed off on before the student can get a log-in code for the second semester.

"There's an awful lot of work going on to try to improve instruction and learning in the district," said Superintendent Jerry Guess. "The Ready For Learning committee is working diligently and facing a lot of tasks dealing with the effects of the pandemic."

Guess said the Department of Health released an updated list on Monday of all the schools in the state that had five or more active covid-19 cases, and Watson Chapel schools were not on that list. "There are 119 schools that have five active cases or more," said Guess. "There are 1,923 active cases in schools in the state, and we are not one of those."

Another highlight of the meeting that got the staff in attendance excited was the superintendent's recommendation for a bonus. Guess said that for two years, because of the decline in enrollment and the struggles that the district was having regarding keeping a balanced budget, he resisted any attempt to give a bonus or adjust a salary schedule.

Now he is recommending a one-time bonus of $750 to be distributed on the Dec. 15 paycheck of all district employees.

"The reason I am doing this now is the state has changed the way they are reimbursing for kids that go to career-center programs," said Guess.

In the past, Guess said, the district would pay the tuition for the students, and the state would submit a reimbursement the following year.

"Well they are going to change that and pay directly to the career-center program," he said. "That means the money that we have received for reimbursement from last year's enrollment along with the $70,000 balance that we had in that account gives us about $240,000 of money that I would essentially say is unbudgeted because we don't have any purpose for it."

After careful consultation, Guess said, it was agreed that, rather than hold the money, the district should apply it as bonuses for employees. Everyone who was contracted as an employee as of Monday will receive an equal amount, but deductions may adjust the final payout.

"It has been an extremely difficult [school] year so far already, and it's not quite half over yet," said Guess. "We felt like the best thing that could be done with that money was to show some appreciation to the staff and extend the $750 bonus to anyone that is contracted with the district."