Coat drive collects 303 items to help keep veterans warm

From left, U.S.D. 1812 state President Kay Tatum, Tracy Simpson of KVRE radio station and Sheila Beatty, U.S.D. national veterans chairwoman, discuss the coat drive. (Special to The Commercial)

With a heavy influence from Pine Bluff, the United States Daughters of 1812 recently picked up more coats and winter clothing from a Hot Springs radio station as the station concluded the annual winter coat drive for veterans.

"Tracy Simpson, morning radio show host at KVRE, conducts the annual drive for several service organizations. Simpson, a Hot Springs native, has a heart for giving back to his community with special emphasis on children and veterans," according to a news release.

Simpson said the station was pleased to serve as a donation station for the needy and many area listeners contributed warm clothing this winter. KVRE and Simpson distribute the items to several area agencies as well as the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System's VA Volunteer Services and St. Francis House through the U.S. Daughters.

Association members Joan Davis and Sheila Beatty delivered 303 pieces of men's winter clothing and blankets to St. Francis House on Friday.

The delivery included 166 heavy coats and lighter jackets, heavy shirts and sweaters. The clothing was collected primarily by KVRE. For two days, members inspected the clothing, laundered it if needed, then hung or folded the items and placed them in labeled boxes.

In November, the Daughters of 1812 delivered 150 coats and other winter clothing to the Veterans Healthcare System, and it was given to needy veterans receiving care there.

This year the association delivered a total of 389 coats and jackets. Cash donations were also received by the General Society War of 1812, the Colonial Dames 17th Century and the Daughters of Colonial Wars. Articles were submitted to local newspapers, which resulted in many donations, and members of the Daughters' Pine Bluff chapter held a "coat shower." The largest contributions were through KVRE.

The station's signal reaches more than 600,000 people in Central Arkansas. Listeners drove many miles to deliver contributions to the station, according to the release.

Almost half the U.S. Daughters membership lives in the Pine Bluff area, where the local Simon Bradford Chapter meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The Central Arkansas VA services all of central and south Arkansas including Jefferson County.