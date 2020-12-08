Covid kills Osceola mayor who helped town get steel plant

Dickie Kennemore, who spent nearly three decades as mayor of Osceola, died Saturday from complications with covid-19. He was 78.

In his 28-years as mayor, Kennemore is perhaps most known for helping to bring Big River Steel to his town in 2014, which some have credited with helping to revitalize it.

Knowing that the plant could bring high-paying jobs, Kennemore used his connections and pushed hard for Big River Steel to come to Osceola, representing the largest economic development project in state history when the plant opened.

Kennemore, born and raised in the small northeast Arkansas town, was known as "bullheaded" and a "proactive" man who relished fighting for his underdog hometown, even as it was on the decline.

"If there was a problem or if he didn't like the way things were going, he always taught me if you don't like what you see or you don't like how it's going, you just get in there and you fix it -- you be proactive," Kennemore's son, Ken Kennemore said in a Monday phone interview.

State Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, said Monday that Kennemore truly stood out.

"He was the best mayor in our area and we have some good mayors here," said Wallace, a friend of Kennemore. "He really drove economic development and Dickie was a big reason we have Big River Steel sitting over there."

Osceola, a city of 6,638, like many Delta towns, was on the decline when he took over as mayor in 1990, his son Ken Kennemore said. After watching many of his friends leave, Kennemore decided to stick it out in Osceola, starting a real estate and insurance business and choosing to run for City Council.

When the previous mayor decided to not run for re-election Kennemore, who was on the City Council at the time, decided to run for mayor, thinking that he could turn around his hometown.

Wallace said Kennemore served as a friend to whom he often turned for advice as he climbed the political ranks from City Council in Leachville to the Arkansas House of Representatives and then the state Senate. As a politician, Kennemore practiced a brand of retail politics, knowing everything and everyone in his small Mississippi Delta town, Wallace said.

"Every politician has a rough day. When you're on the campaign trail you're going to have those and I could call him when I had those and he would laugh and talk and would remind me there will be another day," Wallace said.

Kennemore's time as mayor came to an end after Sally L. Wilson defeated him in 2018. But the end of his tenure didn't stop Kennemore, who saw both problems and solutions on a practical level.

As the pandemic spread through the country, Kennemore doubled-down on looking after his own health, deciding to ride his bike 5 miles almost every day, his son said.

When Kennemore tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago, his family felt like he would see the virus through like he has with most other things. Even as the prognosis turned grim, Ken Kennemore said the way his father fought against the disease, living longer than doctors estimated, was emblematic of who he was.

"In case he got it, he wanted to make sure he did everything he could beforehand to help him fight it," Ken Kennemore said. "That was his thought process. If he sees something that may not look so good, well what can I do to make it better for me or better for my town?"