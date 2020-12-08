Crews to conduct prescribed burn at Fort Chaffee

The Arkansas National Guard will conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday on Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Fort Smith.

The burn will take place from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 400 acres at a training range on the far west boundary of the Center, according to a news release. Smoke from the burn could affect Chaffee Crossing and will likely be visible from Interstate 49 south of Barling and Fort Smith.

"The intent of the burn is to reduce the amount of natural fuel on the ground to benefit wildlife and reduce the wildfire risk to the surrounding communities," the release states.

Firefighters and environmental personnel will monitor the fire and fire departments will be notified as a precaution, according to the release.