Diversity advocate, mentor Grant dies at age 50, UA says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alphonso Grant, an assistant professor in the University of Arkansas School of Art known as a mentor to many and a strong advocate for greater diversity in education, died of a heart attack at his Fayetteville home, the university announced Monday.

"He lived fiercely. He put a lot of himself out there, over and over," said Sharon Killian, an artist and president of Art Ventures gallery in Fayetteville.

For those who knew him as a mentor, Grant was a "rock star," said Raven Cook, associate museum educator for outreach and community tours at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

"As young Black activists, he took the opportunity to try to mentor some of us who will eventually become the next civil-rights leaders. I think his influence will be a part of the work that we do moving forward," Cook said.

Grant, 50, joined UA as an art education professor in 2017, arriving from Penn State University, where he earned a doctorate and won an outstanding teaching award as a graduate assistant. In 2016, Grant won an academic achievement award from the Penn State President's Commission on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Equity.

He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Henderson State University, and his biography posted on UA's website lists several jobs he held previously, including with the New York City Department of Health Young Men's Survey program.

With a wide variety of academic interests, he also held affiliate positions in three other UA departments: African and African American Studies, Political Science, and Gender Studies.

Grant worked with Crystal Bridges to help train history teachers in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade on how to incorporate art from the museum's collection in teaching African American history.

"It's tragic to lose anybody, but to lose somebody so young and so promising -- he was just like a force of nature," said Gerry Snyder, director of the UA School of Art.

"He was very much a mentor to students. He enjoyed that role. He stepped into that space effectively," Snyder said.

Grant's mentoring included working with Black male Razorback athletes as part of UA's IBelieve Initiative. As part of that effort, Grant helped create a curriculum focused on resiliency and Black identities in U.S. history, according to a written tribute to Grant shared by UA professor Angela LaPorte with other arts faculty members.

In the community, Grant this year joined others for an arts project by NWA Black Heritage, said Killian, the group's president.

"He had a deep understanding and knowledge about people and history and art, and how history is reflected in art," Killian said.

The project is called Resistance and will involve a traveling mural, Killian said. Grant brought to the effort his teaching "gift," Killian said.

"His patience with people who were at various levels of understanding about culture and Black culture was really wonderful," Killian said, describing Grant as "woven into the community."