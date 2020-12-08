Eateries struggling to stay afloat

An IHOP employee serves a drive-thru customer Sunday in the Encino section of Los Angeles. Restaurants have struggled to keep up their sales as people continue to stay home and as new indoor dining bans are ordered in parts of the country. (AP/Richard Vogel)

More than 110,000 restaurants have closed permanently or long-term across the country as the industry grapples with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The figure -- representing one in six U.S. eateries -- is among the findings of a survey released Monday by the National Restaurant Association. That was up from about 100,000 closures in a September survey.

In Arkansas, 36% of restaurant operators say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business six months from now without more relief funding from the federal government, the survey said.

Just for the month of October, 84% of Arkansas restaurant owners say their total dollar sales volume in October was lower than it was last year. Overall, sales were down 28% on average, according to the survey, which was conducted in the state by the Arkansas Hospitality Association.

Although many restaurants added back employees after the initial lockdowns, overall staffing levels remain well below normal. More than three-quarters of Arkansas operators say their current staff level is lower than what it would be without the pandemic. Thirty percent of restaurants said they are more than 20% below normal staffing levels.

Expenses are also climbing because of measures taken to deal with the pandemic and government restrictions.

In Arkansas, 59% of operators say their restaurant's total labor costs (as a percent of sales) are higher than they were before the pandemic, and 21% said their labor costs are lower.

The Washington-based trade group shared the nationwide results with congressional leaders in an attempt to secure financial support for a sector rocked by rising costs and falling sales.

"The restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer," Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs at the national association, said in a letter to Congress. "What these findings make clear is that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type -- franchise, chain and independent -- are in an economic free fall."

As people continue to stay home and dine there and new indoor dining bans emerge across the country, restaurateurs have struggled to keep up sales, with many of the hardest-hit areas in states such as New York and Illinois. Almost 90% of full-service restaurants in the survey reported declines, with revenue falling 36% on average.

The industry has pleaded for aid, with many pinning their hopes on the Restaurants Act, which would establish a $120 billion fund to help restaurants, as well as a second draw of the Paycheck Protection Program.

In the meantime, the sector faces dire prospects. Nationally, 37% of operators say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business six months from now if there are no additional stimulus money, according to the survey. More than one in three operators are considering temporarily closing until conditions improve.

The pain is felt among publicly traded chains as well as independent establishments.

"It's hard to look past the current very difficult restaurant industry sales and traffic trends for rays of industry sunshine," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Bob Derrington wrote in a note. He expects sales trends to remain "volatile" into 2021 as more states and municipalities are "once again cracking down on social gatherings including dining in bars and restaurants."