ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Tis the season for ballet — and birds!

Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet's production of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" will be on big screens Dec. 18-19 and 21. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Damir Yusupov)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Sleighride Together'

Ballet Arkansas and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas are partnering for the world premiere of two works in "Sleighride Together," a virtual broadcast debuting at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at balletarkansas.org and sonamusic.org, on Facebook (facebook.com/BalletAR) and on Youtube (youtube.com/user/balletarkansas).

"Admission" is free.

Ballet Arkansas company dancers Amanda Sewell, Toby Lewellen, Leah Elizabeth Morris, Lauren Yordanich and Lauren Bodenheimer Hill will perform in "Sleigh Ride," to music by Leroy Anderson; "Hallelujah," set to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's arrangement of the chorus from George Frederic Handel's "Messiah," will feature dancers Zeek Wright, Kaley Kirkman, Meredith Short Loy, Deanna Stanton and Aldrin Vendt.

Choreography is by Madison Hicks. Paul Haas conducts the orchestra members, who are playing from their respective homes.

The program will also include contemporary solos and duets choreographed by Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director, Michael Fothergill.

The dancers will be on stage at the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, with videography by Chris Cranford of Cranford Co.

Visit balletarkansas.org.

Meanwhile, the SoNA Singers, an auditioned Northwest Arkansas vocal group led by Terry Hicks, will release a series of three video performances on SoNA's Facebook page (facebook.com/sonafan), YouTube channel (tinyurl.com/y2s8d6al) and website (sonamusic.org):

◼️ "Shalom," featuring the SoNA Singers and Bentonville High School Chamber Choir, currently available

◼️ "Brightest and Best," featuring collaborative pianist Lisa Auten, paired with drone photography of seasonal Arkansas landscapes by Kevin Dooley, available Thursday.

◼️ "Deck the Halls," paired with Dooley's drone photography of holiday lights in downtown Fayetteville and Bentonville, available Dec. 16.

Access is free.

Big screen Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Ballet's production of Peter Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" will be on the big screen at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19, and at the Colonel Glenn 18, the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith and the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Visit fathomevents.com

Backyard bird count

Hot Springs National Park, in partnership with Lake Catherine State Park, the city of Hot Springs and the local chapters of the National Audubon Society, will hold its Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 20. Park Natural Resource Program Manager Nathan Charlton is recruiting birders and other volunteers, including field team members and bird-feeder watchers of all birding skill levels. Participants are encouraged to conduct "Backyard Bird Counts" using bird feeders in their yards.

The goal is to record the types and number of birds over the course of a day within a 15-mile radius that includes the park, the city, the entirety of Lake Hamilton and Lake Catherine State Park. Last year's count included more than 9,000 birds from 113 species.

Registration is free; the deadline is Dec. 18. Call (501) 620-6751 or email Nathan_charlton@nps.gov.