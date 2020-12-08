Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Express Rx to purchase 7 Arkansas pharmacies

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 2:01 a.m.

Express Rx said Monday it will expand operations in Arkansas with the purchase of seven All Care Pharmacy stores.

"Since it was established, Express Rx has remained committed to enhancing access to high-quality healthcare services in the heartland," said Chief Executive Officer Galen Perkins. "This acquisition will allow us to further expand offerings to customers throughout rural Arkansas."

The Little Rock company is adding pharmacies in Heber Springs, Hope, Hot Springs, Paris, Pine Bluff, Prescott and Trumann. It will now have 30 stores with 305 employees in eight states. A purchase price was not disclosed.

A year ago, the regional pharmacy chain announced it was establishing its corporate headquarters in the Riverdale district of Little Rock with intentions to expand operations.

Express Rx offers compounding services, fills subscriptions and sells general goods in stores that are reminiscent of mom-and-pop drugstore operations. The company started with a single store in Miami, Okla., in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT