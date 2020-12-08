Express Rx to purchase 7 Arkansas pharmacies

Express Rx said Monday it will expand operations in Arkansas with the purchase of seven All Care Pharmacy stores.

"Since it was established, Express Rx has remained committed to enhancing access to high-quality healthcare services in the heartland," said Chief Executive Officer Galen Perkins. "This acquisition will allow us to further expand offerings to customers throughout rural Arkansas."

The Little Rock company is adding pharmacies in Heber Springs, Hope, Hot Springs, Paris, Pine Bluff, Prescott and Trumann. It will now have 30 stores with 305 employees in eight states. A purchase price was not disclosed.

A year ago, the regional pharmacy chain announced it was establishing its corporate headquarters in the Riverdale district of Little Rock with intentions to expand operations.

Express Rx offers compounding services, fills subscriptions and sells general goods in stores that are reminiscent of mom-and-pop drugstore operations. The company started with a single store in Miami, Okla., in 2013.