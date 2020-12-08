Fearsome hitter Dick Allen dies at age 78

FILE - Former Philadelphia Phillies' Dick Allen waves to the crowd before a baseball game against the New York Mets in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo. Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Dick Allen hit the ball so hard, fans in Philadelphia started showing up in batting practice during his rookie season just to watch him hammer shots over the Coca-Cola sign atop the left-center field roof at Connie Mack Stadium.

The rousing attention, he got that early. The rightful acclaim, he had to wait much longer.

Allen, a seven-time All-Star slugger whose fight against racism during a tumultuous time with the Phillies in the 1960s cost him on and off the field, died Monday. He was 78.

The 1964 NL Rookie of Year and 1972 AL MVP had a lengthy illness while at home in Wampum, Pa.

"Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise's history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did," the Phillies said in a statement.

Before he reached the major leagues, he played the 1963 season with the Arkansas Travelers, which was then the Class AAA affiliate of the Phillies. He was 21 that season and batted .289 with 33 HRs and 97 RBI.

Allen's No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered way overdue by many for one of the franchise's greatest players.

Phillies managing partner John Middleton broke from the team's longstanding "unwritten" policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame to honor Allen. In 2014, Allen fell one vote short of Cooperstown in a Hall committee election.

"I thank the city of Philadelphia. Even though it was rough, I've made some friends along the way," Allen said in an emotional ceremony on a warm, sunny afternoon.

Mike Schmidt, a Hall of Fame third baseman who helped lure Allen out of retirement to return to Philadelphia for a second stint with the team in 1975, was among the former players who attended the ceremony. They wore masks and sat several feet apart during the coronavirus pandemic that shortened the major-league season to 60 games. The Phillies planned to honor Allen again in 2021 with fans in attendance.

Schmidt called Allen "an amazing mentor" who was wrongly labeled a "bad teammate" and "troublemaker."

"Dick was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen," Schmidt said in a speech. "He played in front of home fans that were products of that racist era [with] racist teammates and different rules for whites and Blacks. Fans threw stuff at him and thus Dick wore a batting helmet throughout the whole game. They yelled degrading racial slurs. They dumped trash in his front yard at his home. In general, he was tormented and it came from all directions. And Dick rebelled."

Allen answered in his own way, sometimes scratching out "Boo" or "No" with his cleats in the dirt around the bases.

Schmidt pointed out Allen didn't have a negative reputation playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. He also campaigned for Allen's induction into the Hall of Fame.

Allen batted .292 with 351 home runs, 1,119 RBI and .912 OPS in 15 seasons. He played first base, third base and left field.

After seven years in Philadelphia, Allen played a season each with the Cardinals and Dodgers.

In 1972, he joined the White Sox and was an immediate hit in winning the AL MVP. Allen led the AL in home runs (37), RBI (113), on-base average and slugging percentage.

Allen had the fifth-most home runs (319) over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind four Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327). His .940 OPS during that time was second to Aaron's .941. He finished his career with Oakland in 1977.

