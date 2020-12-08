Paragould resident in stable, serious condition after house fire

A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A person injured in a Paragould house fire Friday is in stable but serious condition, authorities said.

Paragould firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 4905 Stidham Lane at 3:10 p.m. Friday, according to Fire Marshal Chris Rollings.

A Greene County sheriff’s deputy on scene located someone who lived in the home in the backyard, and moved the person to a safe area, where firefighters began emergency care, according to Rollings.

The person was transported by ambulance to a waiting helicopter and taken to Memphis, Rollings said.

As of Tuesday, Rollings said the male is considered in stable but serious condition.

The first firefighters to arrive reported heavy fire and smoke at the front door of a one story, single-family dwelling, said Rollings.

Two engines, one rescue and one ambulance responded, Rollings added.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and return to service by 4:26, Rollings said.

The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious, authorities said Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.