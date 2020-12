Games scheduled for UAPB

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced the scheduled lineup for Golden Lion athletics:

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Men's Basketball -- at Arkansas State University; Jonesboro -- 6 p.m. (Radio – 99.3 FM The Beat; online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Thursday, Dec. 10

Women's Basketball -- vs. Arkansas State University -- 6 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; Audio/Video: online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Saturday, Dec 12

Men's Basketball -- at Tulane University; New Orleans -- 1 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Monday, Dec. 14

Women's Basketball -- at Louisiana Tech University; Ruston, La. -- 6:30 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Men's Basketball -- at University of North Texas; Denton, Texas -- 7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Friday, Dec. 18

Women's Basketball -- at University of Central Arkansas; Conway -- 2 p.m. (online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Monday, Dec. 21

Women's Basketball -- University of Arkansas; Fayetteville -- TBA (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

Men's Basketball -- at Baylor University; Waco, Texas -- 7 p.m. (Video: ESPN+.)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Mississippi Valley State University -- 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App.)

