Highway department wants input on Huntsville Road project

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold an online public involvement meeting about the proposed improvement of Arkansas 16 from Stone Bridge Road to East Roberts Road.

The public is invited to listen, view meeting material and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and comment during an online presentation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Here's the link: https://vpiph02-stone-brdg-rd-e-roberts-rd-fayetteville-hwy-8cb29-ardot.hub.arcgis.com.

To access the online public meeting, click on the link above. It will take you to the online neighborhood public meeting website. This website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meetings.

A separate link on the page will provide a Spanish version of the presentation. There will also be an option to send online comment forms to Highway Department staff, or you can print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark., 72209.

If you do not have internet access, please contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2000 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information at karla.sims@ardot.gov.