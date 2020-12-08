Happy birthday: A different kind of life is shaping up for you in 2021 and an agreement will change to better fit new circumstances. It will be exciting to be asked to do the thing you enjoy most. Your talent sings and grows.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Elaborate problems will not need elaborate solutions. Simple solutions applied repeatedly to multiple layers will do. Amazing progress will be made with one effective measure repeated hundreds of times.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't expect people to read your mind, but it would be nice if they would at least tune into the tone you're using or retain a few words of what you say. Oblivious people just need to be awakened.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your identity is not a cultural narrative. You enact aspects of a type; try them on as one would a costume. They're not your real clothes. No single person entirely fits a stereotype, though many fill out aspects of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Who doesn't love a bouncy ball? You smack it on the ground, and then you're never quite sure what kind of chase will come next. The equivalent of a bouncy ball will be hiding inside one of your tasks of the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Being first on the scene will give you multiple advantages. For starters, the silence before the action will be magical. Then it's like the opening credits roll of a movie, rich in foreshadowing with plenty of clues about what's to come.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The things that go right don't have nearly the scientific value as the ones that go wrong. That's where the excitement, fun and learning come from. There's nothing that cannot be embraced in this whole day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can own the day and still move through negative emotions. Negativity isn't a bane to overcome; rather, it's part of life to process and use. Shade gives the picture dimension.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It will be impossible to dedicate yourself to solving a problem without accidentally solving something for yourself in the process. Everything you give will also be a gift to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Loving people can still harbor secret blame for one another for less-than-ideal outcomes. Though it's true that some of the problems are no fault of your own; it doesn't change what needs to be done about it now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you knew your whole purpose in an endeavor was to lay a launching pad for the next person's rocket, would you still put in the work? Of course, you would, just as your predecessor did for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You see what's around you and glimpses of something a little farther — enough to tease you into journeying on. Pack fortifications. The distance is more distant than it looks.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If it feels like you're stuck in a spot, then it's only because you are. The good thing is that you noticed. Also, there are about 10 easy ways to get out of this and hundreds of more hard ways. You're one phone call away from freedom.